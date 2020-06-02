comscore OnePlus Z hardware spotted in Geekbench listing | BGR India
OnePlus Z hardware spotted in Geekbench listing

The phone is expected to launch in July with mid-range features and priced below Rs 30,000 in the Indian market.

  Published: June 2, 2020 4:03 PM IST
OnePlus is going to launch Z series very soon. This has been confirmed by its co-founder Pete Lau recently. And now, we have possibly come across the hardware details of the upcoming phone. OnePlus is going to launch the phone next month, and its details have been leaked via this Geekbench listing. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's latest update temporarily disable the Photochrome mode

According to the tests, the phone comes packing with the Snapdragon 765G processor that supports 5G. The device was  expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 or Snapdragon 765 SoC. But it looks like the company has gone for the latter. Also Read - OnePlus 6 and 6T receiving new Oxygen update in India

The listing also says the OnePlus Z will get 12GB RAM, run on Android 10 version. It’s interesting that OnePlus actually plans on offering its mid-range phone large capacity RAM. One would expect the phone to come with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone could also get a triple camera setup at the back. Also Read - OnePlus Z leaked render from protective glass shows us the front design ahead of launch

The OnePlus Z is expected to feature a single punch-hole cutout placed in the center of the top edge of the screen. There are also narrow bezels on the sides but a slightly prominent chin. The volume rockers and power button of the phone all lie on the right side of the device. The top edge meanwhile, houses a minimal looking earpiece. We’ve also seen new leak in the form of render which reveals the front look of the OnePlus Z.

OnePlus making mid-range phones again

In an interview with Fast Company, OnePlus’ Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed the brand has plans to offer more affordable phones in India. Lau also asserted that the brand also wants to explore new product categories other than phones. This product will mark OnePlus comeback in the mid-range segment since the X series few year back.

Last year, OnePlus launched its first smart TV, and it already offers audio products like neckband earphones. Lau didn’t reveal any information on what all categories he was referring to. In the future, we could expect it to launch wearables too as this is the latest category that several brands are targeting in India.

