OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

The upper mid-range affordable OnePlus Z is the next major launch coming from the Chinese company. The phone is expected to launch in July 2020 and as per CEO Pete Lau, the phone isn’t the only launch coming. The phone has seen its fair share of leaks for months just like any other smartphone including the OnePlus 8 series, which were launched last month. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check price, full specifications

Now a new leak in the form of render reveals how the OnePlus Z could look like from the front. First appearing on GizTop, the leak is actually from a tempered glass screen protector that has just surfaced online. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G, Moto G8 Power Lite कल सेल पर आएंगे, वहीं Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro भी होंगे लॉन्च

The new leak goes hand in hand with earlier leaked renders of the phone and reaffirms the same design elements. The OnePlus Z is expected to feature a single punch-hole cutout placed in the center of the top edge of the screen. There are also narrow bezels on the sides but a slightly prominent chin. The volume rockers and power button of the phone all lie on the right side of the device. The top edge meanwhile, houses a minimal looking earpiece. Also Read - OnePlus 7T, 7 and 7 Pro update brings Dolby Atmos support, 960fps video, Epic Games Store and more

OnePlus Z could feature Snapdragon 765G/ MediaTek Dimensity 1000

As per past information, the company was expected to launch the OnePlus Z along with the OnePlus 8 lineup. However, rumored delays due to coronavirus forced the company to push the launch back by a couple of months. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the company has tried to launch a parallel smartphone lineup. The company launched its OnePlus X back in 2015 along with the OnePlus 2. However, it could not manage both the devices at the same time citing limited manufacturing capacity and resources.

The OnePlus Z, likely named as a direct successor to the OnePlus X, is likely to launch in July 2020 along with the recently leaked OnePlus Buds. Talking about specifications, the device is also expected to feature either the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC or the Snapdragon 765G with 5G connectivity.

