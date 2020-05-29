comscore OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Z leaked render from protective glass shows us the front design ahead of launch
News

OnePlus Z leaked render from protective glass shows us the front design ahead of launch

News

The OnePlus Z is expected to launch in July and may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC or the Snapodragon 765G SoC.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 1:03 PM IST
OnePlus Z glass render

The upper mid-range affordable OnePlus Z is the next major launch coming from the Chinese company. The phone is expected to launch in July 2020 and as per CEO Pete Lau, the phone isn’t the only launch coming. The phone has seen its fair share of leaks for months just like any other smartphone including the OnePlus 8 series, which were launched last month. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check price, full specifications

Now a new leak in the form of render reveals how the OnePlus Z could look like from the front. First appearing on GizTop, the leak is actually from a tempered glass screen protector that has just surfaced online. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G, Moto G8 Power Lite कल सेल पर आएंगे, वहीं Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro भी होंगे लॉन्च

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

The new leak goes hand in hand with earlier leaked renders of the phone and reaffirms the same design elements. The OnePlus Z is expected to feature a single punch-hole cutout placed in the center of the top edge of the screen. There are also narrow bezels on the sides but a slightly prominent chin. The volume rockers and power button of the phone all lie on the right side of the device. The top edge meanwhile, houses a minimal looking earpiece. Also Read - OnePlus 7T, 7 and 7 Pro update brings Dolby Atmos support, 960fps video, Epic Games Store and more

OnePlus Z could feature Snapdragon 765G/ MediaTek Dimensity 1000

As per past information, the company was expected to launch the OnePlus Z along with the OnePlus 8 lineup. However, rumored delays due to coronavirus forced the company to push the launch back by a couple of months. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the company has tried to launch a parallel smartphone lineup. The company launched its OnePlus X back in 2015 along with the OnePlus 2. However, it could not manage both the devices at the same time citing limited manufacturing capacity and resources.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; to launch ‘new members’ aiming at a wider price segment

Also Read

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; to launch ‘new members’ aiming at a wider price segment

The OnePlus Z, likely named as a direct successor to the OnePlus X, is likely to launch in July 2020 along with the recently leaked OnePlus Buds. Talking about specifications, the device is also expected to feature either the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC or the Snapdragon 765G with 5G connectivity.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 1:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus X

OnePlus X

5

16999

OxygenOS based on Android 5.1.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor with 2.3 GHz Quad-core CPUs
13-megapixel f/2.2 ISOCELL
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature
News
Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature
Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

News

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

News

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

News

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

News

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, दमदार होगा कैमरा

Mi TV Stick को जल्द लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी, ये होंगे फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 5G फोन दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत स्पेसिफिकेशंस फीचर्स

Moto G8 Power Lite ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 750 रुपये EMI में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro फोन 4 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Features

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Features

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature
News
Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature
Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone
OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

News

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design
Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

News

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers
Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

News

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest