OnePlus Z may launch as ‘Nord by OnePlus’; here is everything we know

The smartphone may land in the Indian market on July 10, about a week after the affordable OnePlus Smart TV. Let’s check out new information regarding the OnePlus Z here.

  Updated: June 10, 2020 6:14 AM IST
OnePlus is all set to launch its affordable smartphone in the coming weeks after confirming the strategy shift. Taking a look at recent reports, the company will likely its much anticipated and affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Z. Rumors have already leaked the expected design, possible specifications, and a rumored launch date. The smartphone may land in the Indian market on July 10, about a week after the affordable OnePlus Smart TV. This device will likely be the spiritual successor to the OnePlus X. However, a new report has revealed some new information regarding the upcoming smartphone here. Let’s check out this new information regarding the OnePlus Z here. Also Read - Upcoming OnePlus TV to be priced under Rs 19,999; Here is everything we know

OnePlus Z may launch under a new name; details

According to the information available online, it looks like the company may launch the upcoming device under a new name. Taking a closer look, the smartphone maker may launch the rumored OnePlus Z as “Nord by OnePlus” or OnePlus Nord. It is also worth noting that the initial reports hinted that the device may launch as “OnePlus 8 Lite”. Talking about Z, it is likely that the company is only using this as an internal reference name. Popular leaker Max J was the first to hint this new name mere hours after refuting the recently leaked specifications. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details

A report from PhoneArena also noted that the company has already filed a trademark application for “Nord by OnePlus”. The company initially filed the application back in March 2020. This also application talks about multiple products including smartphones, headphones, and even tablets. However, we think that the application may just be referring to smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus Z may launch in India on July 10; a survey likely reveals the specifications

OnePlus Z may launch in India on July 10; a survey likely reveals the specifications

The leaker also hinted that he was not sure about the information regarding the specifications of the upcoming device. However, educated guesses hint at a 5G-enabled smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 765 SoC. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup along with a punch-hole camera design on the front.

  Published Date: June 9, 2020 10:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 10, 2020 6:14 AM IST

