Smartphone maker OnePlus is currently preparing to launch its long-awaited smartphone lineup, the OnePlus Z. As part of the preparations, OnePlus has already confirmed that it will first launch the device in India. In addition, a number of leaks have already hinted at an early June launch along with the possible specifications. However, the latest information helped provide some clarity regarding both aspects of the upcoming smartphone. This comes just hours after the company confirmed that it is planning to launch a new Smart TV product. As previously noted, this upcoming smart TV product will come with a considerably affordable price tag. Let's check out the latest details regarding the OnePlus Z here.

OnePlus Z launch date and possible specifications leak online; details

According to a report from AndroidAuthority, it looks like the company is planning to launch the smartphone on July 10. The report claims that this information comes directly from a source inside the company. Beyond a report from DesiDime.com claimed that a survey likely revealed the specifications of the smartphone. Taking a look at the survey, the OnePlus Z will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Taking a closer look, the device will likely run on Snapdragon 765SoC along with Adreno 620 GPU.

OnePlus Z will also feature 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage along with a separate 12GB RAM variant. Similar to the OnePlus 8 series, the Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. It will also feature a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor.

I’m sorry to say that but… the specs are not correct. https://t.co/W75ZysQFPj — Max J. (@MaxJmb) June 8, 2020

Other specifications also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 4,3000mAh battery, and a 30W fast charging technology. Beyond this, the survey did not outline any other information regarding the upcoming smartphone. As a response to the specifications leak, popular leaker Max J clarified that the information is incorrect.

