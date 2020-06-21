OnePlus Z smartphone could launch under $300

OnePlus Z smartphone could launch much below its expected price tag. New update suggests the phone could be priced under $300 (Rs 22,500 approx) and people are excited about it. Carl Pei, Co-Founder, OnePlus, tweeted the photo of OnePlus One in which he also said, “It’s been a while.” Also Read - OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals TUV Rheinland certification

This most likely indicates the company could head back to its early promise of giving consumers value for money phones. The upcoming affordable OnePlus phone goes by a couple of names. First being referred to as the 8 Lite, the phone was then called the OnePlus Z followed by the OnePlus Nord 5G. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series: The company is looking for testers to kick start its Closed Beta testing program

The prospect of this mid-range phone was first shared by Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus. He said the company will focus on launching products in the affordable segment for India. Also Read - OnePlus Z could pack a quad camera system

OnePlus Z Specifications

The OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will get a quad-camera setup comprising of 64-megapixel main sensor with ultrawide, depth, and macro cameras in tow. The Z is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. Earlier reports said the phone will cost around Rs 25,000. But going by Carl’s cryptic message, that changes. We now have a new certification from TUV Rheinland that reveals that the phone will support 30W fast charging.

The Z series phone was also spotted with model number AC2003 and apparently will be available in various countries across the globe as mentioned in a report by GSMarena. Further, a second certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reveals that the device will bear the AC2001 model number in India.

