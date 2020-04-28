The OnePlus 8 series is already official and now, the brand is soon expected to launch the OnePlus 8 Lite smartphone. The latter was expected to make its debut alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, but that didn’t happen. Now, a tipster has revealed that the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite launch will take place in July. The cited source has shared an image on Twitter to confirm this information.

As per @MaxJmb, the OnePlus Z will be announced in the month of July, and it could sport a punch-hole display design. The cut-out could be placed in the middle of the screen rather than on the left side like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Do note that this is just a tip and the brand is yet to officially confirm the launch date. It is also unknown as to which market OnePlus is first planning to launch this device. The device will either be called OnePlus Z or 8 Lite.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Specifications, features, price (Expected)

The OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z is widely rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. Comparatively, the recently launched 8 and 8 Pro pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus Z will most likely be the most affordable variant of the OnePlus 8 series. The Lite version is rumored to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be backed by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus Z is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. This might include a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The phone is expected to offer at least a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will likely run Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z price could be under Rs 30,000.