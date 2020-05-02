It was recently rumored that the OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite will launch in July this year. Initially, the device was rumored to launch with OnePlus 8 Lite name label, but recent reports claimed that it will be called OnePlus Z. Now, a tipster is claiming that the upcoming OnePlus phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and not the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chip.

The OnePlus will offer support for 5G connectivity. The latest information comes directly from popular tipster Max J. The tipster suggests that OnePlus had initially planned to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, but changed its mind later. The Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G mobile platforms and the MediaTek chip are made on 7nm EUV node.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, which was launched back in November 2019, has more powerful ARM Cortex-A77 high-performance cores. However, this chip lacks mmWave 5G support, which might have changed OnePlus’ decision to go with the Snapdragon 765 SoC. While all this is just a rumor, users are advised to take all this with a pinch of salt.

Besides, the OnePlus Z will most likely be the most affordable version of the OnePlus 8 series. The Lite version is rumored to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be backed by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus Z is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. This might include a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The phone is expected to offer at least a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will likely run Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z price could be under Rs 30,000.