OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

The upcoming affordable OnePlus phone goes by a couple of names. First being referred to as the OnePlus 8 Lite, the phone was then called the OnePlus Z followed by the OnePlus Nord 5G. Irrespective of what the brand ends up calling the phone, we now have a new certification from TUV Rheinland that reveals that the phone will support 30W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus, Xiaomi products continue to sell out despite trending anti-China sentiments

The OnePlus Z was also spotted with model number AC2003 and apparently will be available in various countries across the globe as mentioned in a report by GSMarena. Further, a second certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reveals that the device will bear the AC2001 model number in India. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series: The company is looking for testers to kick start its Closed Beta testing program

OnePlus Z / OnePlus Nord expected specifications

As per previous reports, the OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel main sensor along with an auxiliary ultrawide, depth, and macro cameras. Also Read - New affordable OnePlus TV will feature 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification

Under the hood, the OnePlus Z is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. Pricing is rumored to be around the Rs 25,000 range.

While there is no exact date yet for a launch, we can expect the OnePlus Z / OnePlus Nord to launch around some time next month. We should hear more about the phone as we head closer to an imminent launch date.

In other news, OnePlus seems to be gearing to kick-start its Closed Beta testing program for its latest flagship smartphone lineup. As part of the preparation to start the program, the company has just put out a call inviting potential testers with OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 devices. It plans to start testing new features, concepts, in addition to other experiments to gather first-hand feedback for the OnePlus 8 series.