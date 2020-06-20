comscore OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification | BGR India
OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals TUV Rheinland certification

As per a BIS certification, the OnePlus Z will bear the AC2001 model number in India.

  Published: June 20, 2020 12:49 PM IST
OnePlus Z, OnePlus 8 Lite

The upcoming affordable OnePlus phone goes by a couple of names. First being referred to as the OnePlus 8 Lite, the phone was then called the OnePlus Z followed by the OnePlus Nord 5G. Irrespective of what the brand ends up calling the phone, we now have a new certification from TUV Rheinland that reveals that the phone will support 30W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus, Xiaomi products continue to sell out despite trending anti-China sentiments

The OnePlus Z was also spotted with model number AC2003 and apparently will be available in various countries across the globe as mentioned in a report by GSMarena. Further, a second certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reveals that the device will bear the AC2001 model number in India. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series: The company is looking for testers to kick start its Closed Beta testing program

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

OnePlus Z / OnePlus Nord expected specifications

As per previous reports, the OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel main sensor along with an auxiliary ultrawide, depth, and macro cameras. Also Read - New affordable OnePlus TV will feature 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification

Under the hood, the OnePlus Z is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. Pricing is rumored to be around the Rs 25,000 range.

While there is no exact date yet for a launch, we can expect the OnePlus Z / OnePlus Nord to launch around some time next month. We should hear more about the phone as we head closer to an imminent launch date.

