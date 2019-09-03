comscore OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

The company initially launched this Zen Mode feature along with the OnePlus 7 Series earlier this year. For the people unaware, Zen Mode allows users to take 20-minute breaks from their smartphones.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 1:15 PM IST
OnePlus Zen Mode

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just released its Zen Mode app on Google Play Store. This means that OnePlus has pushed out updates for the app faster through the Play Store. The company initially launched this Zen Mode feature along with the OnePlus 7 Series earlier this year. For the people unaware, Zen Mode allows users to take 20-minute breaks from their smartphones. Once you start the break, the app locks down all the non-essential apps on your smartphones excluding emergency calls.

OnePlus Zen Mode app details

At the launch, users could only select 20-minute breaks at a time with the help of the Zen Mode app. However, the company added some important customization to the app in subsequent system updates. According to a report by 9to5Google, users can now choose between four options for the duration of the Zen Mode. These fours modes include 20, 30, 40, and 60-minute breaks. The update also added a new “Scheduled Reminder” section in the app settings. This allows the app to send a reminder to the user to set up Zen Mode in the day.

As noted in the review, this mode does allow access to the emergency calls feature along with the camera mode. The important thing about this mode is that users can’t exit the mode after activating it. This is a really good feature for users who are addicted to their smartphones and can easily get distracted. OnePlus has already announced its plans to launch this for OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, and 5T devices in the future.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

Also Read

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

Interested OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, and 5T users can still side-load this app of their device with an APK. The report also noted that OnePlus Zen Mode app is the not only app to be available on Google Play Store. As previously reported, OnePlus initially launched its OnePlus Gallery and Weather apps on the Google Play Store.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 1:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone
OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India

News

OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release
Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

News

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone