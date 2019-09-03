OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just released its Zen Mode app on Google Play Store. This means that OnePlus has pushed out updates for the app faster through the Play Store. The company initially launched this Zen Mode feature along with the OnePlus 7 Series earlier this year. For the people unaware, Zen Mode allows users to take 20-minute breaks from their smartphones. Once you start the break, the app locks down all the non-essential apps on your smartphones excluding emergency calls.

OnePlus Zen Mode app details

At the launch, users could only select 20-minute breaks at a time with the help of the Zen Mode app. However, the company added some important customization to the app in subsequent system updates. According to a report by 9to5Google, users can now choose between four options for the duration of the Zen Mode. These fours modes include 20, 30, 40, and 60-minute breaks. The update also added a new “Scheduled Reminder” section in the app settings. This allows the app to send a reminder to the user to set up Zen Mode in the day.

As noted in the review, this mode does allow access to the emergency calls feature along with the camera mode. The important thing about this mode is that users can’t exit the mode after activating it. This is a really good feature for users who are addicted to their smartphones and can easily get distracted. OnePlus has already announced its plans to launch this for OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, and 5T devices in the future.

Interested OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, and 5T users can still side-load this app of their device with an APK. The report also noted that OnePlus Zen Mode app is the not only app to be available on Google Play Store. As previously reported, OnePlus initially launched its OnePlus Gallery and Weather apps on the Google Play Store.

Story Timeline