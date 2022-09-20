OneWeb satellite constellation, which is a foreign company that provides internet connectivity to consumers, brought 36 satellites to Sriharikota in India for its upcoming project ahead of the planned schedule in October. The satellites have safely reached Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) and are ready to commence the planned launches. Also Read - MapmyIndia and ISRO join hands to provide detailed 3D maps of India

OneWeb satellite launch by ISRO, Partnership with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL)

Bharti-backed OneWeb has partnered with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a commercial arm of ISRO, and has planned for a satellite launch from India at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This will be the company’s 14th launch and it will be done with the help of the heaviest ISRO rocket, GSLV (Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle) Mark 3. Also Read - ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites 342 foreign satellites since 1975

All 36 satellites will be put into orbit by GSLV Mark 3, which is the country’s largest rocket and has a weight-bearing capacity of 9,000 kilograms. Developed by ISRO, the three-stage medium-lift launch vehicle is made for commercial launches and was last used in 2019 for the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Six months back, Russia removed OneWeb and suspended the satellite constellation company apparently due to Russia Ukraine war. Now, however, thanks to the tie-up with ISRO, OneWeb’s satellites will fly to the orbits. These satellites are said to provide high-speed and low-latency connectivity to the world.

“Finally we are restarting launches @OneWeb Just 6 months ago we were forced to suspend launches. Today our satellites have arrived in India to be launched by GSLV rocket. GO @OneWeb @isro,” said Massimiliano Ladovaz, CTO at OneWeb.

Addressing the partnership with OneWeb, Radhakrishnan D, Chairman/Managing Director at NewSpace India Limited stated, “Undertaking the launch of 36 OneWeb satellites on board GSLV-Mark 3 from India is a historic moment for NSIL and ISRO.”

For the unversed, Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb. Other investors include Hanwha Systems, Eutelsat, Hughes Network Systems, SoftBank Capital, Qualcomm, and others.