comscore Online Fraud: Man calls customer care, loses Rs 4 lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
News

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

News

In another incident of online fraud, a man from Lucknow has lost Rs 4 lakh to a person posing as customer care executive of a food delivery platform.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 10:23 AM IST
computer-hacked

Online fraud is on a rise in India and even RBI has taken a note of it. Now, in a new incident in Lucknow, a man has become the victim of an online fraud. The fraud occurred when the man tried to cancel an order. The man from Virat Khand, Gomtinagar ordered food using an online food delivery application. A media report states that he was not happy with the quality of the food and he decided to contact the customer care. The aggrieved man, whose name has been changed to Aman, reportedly searched for the customer care number on the internet. He then did the most common mistake of calling that number.

A man loses Rs 4 lakh to online fraud

It is alleged that the toll-free number provided of the company turned out to be fake. According to Times Now, when Aman called the number, a man received the call. The person introduced himself as the customer care executive of the online food delivery platform. The customer care executive reportedly asked Aman to install an application and log in to his savings bank account. Aman followed the instructions and entered the details of his bank account in the app. Soon, he received a one-time password on his phone.

Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while using digital payments app

Also Read

Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while using digital payments app

The customer care executive reportedly asked Aman to enter the OTP to get the refund. When Aman followed the instructions, he found Rs 4 lakh withdrawn from his account within minutes. According to the police, the accused asked Aman to download an app, which allowed him to remotely access the victim’s phone number. After gaining access to Aman’s phone number, the accused managed to siphon off Rs 4 lakh from the bank account. “We are taking the help of cyber cell to trace the miscreant,” said Amit Kumar Dubey, SHO, Gomtinagar.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

This isn’t the first time that a person has fallen victim to online fraud in the country. A 31-year-old Mumbai man was duped of Rs 96,000 recently. The fraudster reportedly posted his number as the Google Pay customer care to trick people. The victim found a number online to report an issue when there was some error in a transaction. The accused sent a collect request to the complainant and asked him to click on it. Once clicked, Rs 96,000 got transferred from his account. Cyber fraudsters have been devising new ways to dupe people, the best approach would be to not share bank password or OTP or any other account information.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
News
Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
Call of Duty: Mobile nominated for Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2019

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile nominated for Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2019

Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital stores

Wearables

Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital stores

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

News

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

News

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

News

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

News

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online
UPI Fraud: Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while buying three beers

News

UPI Fraud: Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while buying three beers
Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

News

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
885 million bank transactions, social security numbers leaked

News

885 million bank transactions, social security numbers leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale आखिरी दिन आज, 5 कैमरे वाला Oppo Reno 2 पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट

Realme X2 Pro को लॉन्च से पहले 1000 रुपये में ऐसे करें बुक

Infinix S5 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 7,999 रुपये में इन खूबियों के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: ये हैं 28 दिन वैलिडिटी वाले सबसे सस्ते रिचार्ज प्लान

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale में 13 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहें हैं स्मार्टफोन

News

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
News
Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

News

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details
HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

News

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report
Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know