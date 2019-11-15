Online fraud is on a rise in India and even RBI has taken a note of it. Now, in a new incident in Lucknow, a man has become the victim of an online fraud. The fraud occurred when the man tried to cancel an order. The man from Virat Khand, Gomtinagar ordered food using an online food delivery application. A media report states that he was not happy with the quality of the food and he decided to contact the customer care. The aggrieved man, whose name has been changed to Aman, reportedly searched for the customer care number on the internet. He then did the most common mistake of calling that number.

A man loses Rs 4 lakh to online fraud

It is alleged that the toll-free number provided of the company turned out to be fake. According to Times Now, when Aman called the number, a man received the call. The person introduced himself as the customer care executive of the online food delivery platform. The customer care executive reportedly asked Aman to install an application and log in to his savings bank account. Aman followed the instructions and entered the details of his bank account in the app. Soon, he received a one-time password on his phone.

The customer care executive reportedly asked Aman to enter the OTP to get the refund. When Aman followed the instructions, he found Rs 4 lakh withdrawn from his account within minutes. According to the police, the accused asked Aman to download an app, which allowed him to remotely access the victim’s phone number. After gaining access to Aman’s phone number, the accused managed to siphon off Rs 4 lakh from the bank account. “We are taking the help of cyber cell to trace the miscreant,” said Amit Kumar Dubey, SHO, Gomtinagar.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

This isn’t the first time that a person has fallen victim to online fraud in the country. A 31-year-old Mumbai man was duped of Rs 96,000 recently. The fraudster reportedly posted his number as the Google Pay customer care to trick people. The victim found a number online to report an issue when there was some error in a transaction. The accused sent a collect request to the complainant and asked him to click on it. Once clicked, Rs 96,000 got transferred from his account. Cyber fraudsters have been devising new ways to dupe people, the best approach would be to not share bank password or OTP or any other account information.