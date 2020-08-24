Lenovo recently announced its updated lineup of the Legion gaming laptops in India. The new series brings the latest processors and graphics cards currently available in 2020 at reasonable prices. At the launch, Lenovo announced the Legion 5i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 7i. All these laptops come with 10th Gen Intel processors and the latest Nvidia graphics cards. Soon after the launch, BGR.in got a chance to interact with Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director and Head of Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India. Also Read - Lenovo ने भारत में 79,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दमदार गेमिंग लैपटॉप

During the interaction, Katyal spoke about the new Legion laptops for 2020 in detail. He shared some information about the innovations and improvements that the 2020 models bring to the table. He also confirmed that AMD-powered Legion laptops are coming to the market later in the year. Additionally, we got some insight as to how the gaming segment has been affected during COVID-19.

Everything new on the new Lenovo lineup

The 2020 Legion PCs and accessories have ideal ergonomics for both gaming and non-gaming purposes. In terms of performance, you can spec your Legion laptop with up to the 10th-gen Intel Core H series processors consisting of 8 cores and 16 threads. You generally find such powerful hardware in more expensive gaming laptops.

The Legion TrueStrike keyboard offers features including anti-ghosting with sub-millisecond response times and ‘soft-landing’ switches. You also get larger trackpads, full-sized number pads, and a good depth of keys. The backlight is 100% customizable with the Corsair iCUE software.

With the next-generation Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 thermal management system, the laptops will run a lot cooler. It promotes better airflow and lower system temperatures. There are six thermal sensors embedded in Legion 7i which constantly monitor the system temperature. The 7i integrates Hybrid Mode to prolong battery life. With Lenovo Q-Control 3.0, you get control over system voltage and fan speeds.

Plans around AMD-powered Legion laptops, further innovation

The company noted that the current lineup sports up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processors for powerful performance. Lenovo also noted that it will be expanding its’ gaming line up with AMD Ryzen models in the coming months. The new Lenovo Legion PC line-up offers many cool features such as high refresh rates, updated internals, better thermals, and a new keyboard. It hopes that more options will be able to cover the needs of gamers looking for sleek portable solutions. The company also noted that the Legion 7i also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display supporting NVIDIA G-sync.

How has the gaming industry coped post-COVID-19?

Lockdown and the pandemic have led to a growth in laptop demand, across segments. The company is aiming its consumer laptops for WFH and online classes needs. Then there are gaming laptops for more virtual engagement amongst the gaming community. The gaming community grew significantly. Online games were perceived as a means for stress relief, during the time of quarantine/lockdown. In fact, with people spending less on travel, luxury dining, and other experiences, Lenovo noted that consumers willing to invest in higher-end technology. Beyond this, stay tuned for our review for the latest Lenovo Legion 7i in the coming weeks.