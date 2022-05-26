comscore Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google
  • Home
  • News
  • Online Learning Apps Collected And Sold Childrens Data To Meta And Google Report
News

Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

News

Using online learning platforms to study? If yes, then you may want to stop as over 146 Edtech apps were found to be harvesting children's data. It was then sent to companies like Google and Meta for behavioral advertisements.

ONLINE LEARNING

The COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020 brought online learning programs to the rise. Ever since then, the online learning apps have been marketing the importance of learning in students’ own comfort in their homes. Governments across the world as well encouraged students to go to the online platforms for learning instead of the offline classes considering the COVID emergencies. However, as per a report from Human Rights Watch (HRW), many such online learning apps and programs have been found to be harvesting data of children without their consent. Also Read - How to block someone on Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

Online learning apps threat to children? Data sent to third-party firms

HRW examined more than 150 EdTech products across 49 different countries and found that 89% of EdTech products monitored children’s data secretly or without their or parents’ consent. Moreover, 146 EdTech products out of 164 were found to be employing or having the capacity of using tracking technology to monitor young users. Also Read - Google TV is finally bringing personalised profiles for users

The data monitored or stored was then sold to third-party companies. HRW reveals that the aforementioned 146 Edtech apps were directly sending young users’ data to 196 third-party companies. It was being sent to advertisement companies that would then bombard you with relevance-based advertisements. Also Read - Explained: What is Predator spyware, why is Google warning Android, Chrome users about it

“In process of endorsing and ensuring their wide adoption during COVID-19 school closures, governments offloaded the true costs of providing online education onto children, who were unknowingly forced to play for their learning with their rights to privacy, access to information and potentially freedom of thought,” stated the HRW report.

Reportedly, Apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex weren’t made for children to use for educational purposes. These apps were originally made for private organizations to conduct meetings and conferences. However, back then these apps were used by children for study purposes. While HRW doesn’t explicitly mention these apps to directly collect data, it does reveal that the learning apps such as ST Math often employed trackers that sent children’s data to Google and Meta for behavioral advertisements.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Electric bus in Delhi breaks down hours after being flagged off
automobile
Electric bus in Delhi breaks down hours after being flagged off
Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

News

Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Here are the steps to follow to block a user on Google Pay

How To

Here are the steps to follow to block a user on Google Pay

BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

automobile

BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

Google TV is finally getting personalised profiles

Smart TVs

Google TV is finally getting personalised profiles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung to exit feature phone market in India: Report

Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

Google TV is finally getting personalised profiles

Video gaming market is slowing down, says Nvidia CEO

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

DTC Electric BUS: हरी झंडी मिलने के कुछ ही घंटे बाद खराब हुई DTC की इलेक्ट्रिक बस, ठीक करने में लगे 2 घंटे

Twitter पर लगा 150 करोड़ डॉलर का जुर्माना, वजह जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

Kia EV6 Booking: किआ की जबरदस्त इलेक्ट्रिक कार की बुकिंग शुरू, मिलेगी 528 किलोमीटर की रेंज

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 26 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में क्लेम करें फेमस कैरेक्टर और Gloo Walls

आईफोन लवर्स होंगे 'मायूस', iPhone 14 के लिए करना पड़ेगा लंबा इंतजार!

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video

News

New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video
Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video

News

Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video
Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

News

Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999