comscore Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza'
  • Home
  • News
  • Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato
News

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

News

A Bengaluru techie lost a whopping Rs 95,000 in an online scam, after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 10:35 AM IST
Zomato

A Bengaluru techie lost a whopping Rs 95,000 in an online scam, after ordering a ‘pizza’ from Zomato. A few days back on December 1, N.V. Sheikh of Bengaluru’s Koramangala ordered a pizza using a food delivery app on his smartphone. After an hour of waiting when his meal didn’t arrive, he looked up the number for the app’s customer care service.

When he called up, he was reportedly told by the man on the other end that the order was not being accepted by eateries and that a refund would be made. The man on the other side of the call told Sheikh that he would receive a message, and upon tapping on a link in the message, his refund request would be processed. As per Madiwala Police, when Sheikh did as directed, he became a victim of phishing.

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

Also Read

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

The fraudsters accessed his bank account details, and left him poorer by Rs 95,000 within minutes. Sheikh filed a complaint with the Madiwala Police who are now investigating the matter. The victim was said to be saving the money for his mother’s cancer treatment.

A spokesperson of Zomato asserted that the company doesn’t have a calling service for customer care. The food delivery company only communicates via chat or email. “While we make all efforts to ensure customer safety and security, we urge our customers to be vigilant and not share personal or bank account details with anyone,” the spokesperson was quoted by TheNewsMinute.

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

Also Read

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

Notably, this is not the first time that such an incident (online scam) has been reported. In September this year, a woman from Bengaluru filed a complained against ‘Swiggy Go‘ for the loss of Rs 95,000. Deccan Herald reported that Aparna Thakkar Suri, 47, a resident of Indiranagar, Bengaluru central, filed a complaint to the police that she lost Rs 95,000 after uploading her bank details and the UPI PIN on a link sent by a “customer care executive” of Swiggy Go. You can read the full story here.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 10:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans and withdraws three STVs
Telecom
BSNL reduces validity of Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans and withdraws three STVs
Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

News

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c compute platforms announced

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c compute platforms announced

Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Deals

Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

News

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c compute platforms announced

Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods

MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

News

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato
Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

News

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
885 million bank transactions, social security numbers leaked

News

885 million bank transactions, social security numbers leaked
Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks

News

Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks
Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach

News

Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach

हिंदी समाचार

BTech स्टूडेंट अविनाश ने Instagram से 6 महीने में कमाएं 80 लाख रुपये, जानें कैसे

Nokia 6.2 की कीमतें घटी, जानें नोकिया के धमाकेदार बजट फोन की नई कीमतें

Realme XT 730G और Realme AirPods भारत में 20 दिसंबर से पहले हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Flipkart iPhone Days सेल ऑफर्स : iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy S11 में होगा 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, 8K वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करने में होगा सक्षम

News

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched
News
Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched
Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

News

Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c compute platforms announced

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c compute platforms announced
Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods

News

Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods
MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

News

MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020