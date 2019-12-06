A Bengaluru techie lost a whopping Rs 95,000 in an online scam, after ordering a ‘pizza’ from Zomato. A few days back on December 1, N.V. Sheikh of Bengaluru’s Koramangala ordered a pizza using a food delivery app on his smartphone. After an hour of waiting when his meal didn’t arrive, he looked up the number for the app’s customer care service.

When he called up, he was reportedly told by the man on the other end that the order was not being accepted by eateries and that a refund would be made. The man on the other side of the call told Sheikh that he would receive a message, and upon tapping on a link in the message, his refund request would be processed. As per Madiwala Police, when Sheikh did as directed, he became a victim of phishing.

The fraudsters accessed his bank account details, and left him poorer by Rs 95,000 within minutes. Sheikh filed a complaint with the Madiwala Police who are now investigating the matter. The victim was said to be saving the money for his mother’s cancer treatment.

A spokesperson of Zomato asserted that the company doesn’t have a calling service for customer care. The food delivery company only communicates via chat or email. “While we make all efforts to ensure customer safety and security, we urge our customers to be vigilant and not share personal or bank account details with anyone,” the spokesperson was quoted by TheNewsMinute.

Notably, this is not the first time that such an incident (online scam) has been reported. In September this year, a woman from Bengaluru filed a complained against ‘Swiggy Go‘ for the loss of Rs 95,000. Deccan Herald reported that Aparna Thakkar Suri, 47, a resident of Indiranagar, Bengaluru central, filed a complaint to the police that she lost Rs 95,000 after uploading her bank details and the UPI PIN on a link sent by a “customer care executive” of Swiggy Go. You can read the full story here.

– With inputs from IANS