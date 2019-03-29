comscore
OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India

For the study, OpenSignal looked at 50 of India's largest cities and analyzed them by their 4G availability.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 10:22 PM IST
In terms of 4G availability, Dhanbad in Jharkhand has topped the list of 50 cities in India, London-based wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal said on Thursday.

Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand, came second after scoring 95 percent in 4G availability. Srinagar came third with a score of 94.9 percent.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata did not make it to the top 10 in the list.

For the study, OpenSignal looked at 50 of India’s largest cities and analyzed them by their 4G availability, based on a combined score for all operators that operate a 4G network in those metros.

Dhanbad scored 95.3 percent in OpenSignal’s measurements.

OpenSignal’s 4G availability metric is not a measure of coverage or the geographic extent of a network.

It measures what proportion of time users with a 4G device and subscription can get a network connection, in the places they most commonly visit.

“So when we say an operator has a 4G availability score of 95 percent, that means our LTE users on that network were connected to 4G services 95 percent of the time,” Opensignal’s Senior Analyst Peter Boyland wrote in a blog post.

Raipur, which scored 94.8 percent in the measurements, was placed fourth in the list, followed by Patna with 94.5 percent.

Of India’s largest cities, none were really stoking the fires in OpenSignal’s 4G availability analysis.

New Delhi and Mumbai were in the lower half of the table, neck-and-neck with scores just shy of 90 percent, behind Hyderabad’s 90.5 percent.

Bengaluru was mid-table on 92.3 percent, while Ahmedabad scored 92.7 percent. “Nonetheless, all of the 50 Indian cities we measured scored over 87 percent 4G availability — a feat that many much more developed mobile markets would be proud of,” Boyland said.

In OpenSignal’s latest “India Mobile Network Experience” report, the company found Jio’s national 4G availability score was a remarkable 96.7 percent – over 20 percentage points ahead of its main rivals.

  Published Date: March 29, 2019 10:22 PM IST

