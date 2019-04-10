comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more
News

Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

News

As part of the announcement, the company also claims that it is setting a new standard for all the browsers in the market with Opera 60 Reborn 3.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Opera 60 Reborn 3

Image credit: Opera

Opera Software, the Norwegian software maker has just launched its latest Opera 60 web browser. The software maker claims that Opera 60 with its code name Reborn 3 is the first Web 3 desktop browser online. In addition to this, Opera revealed that the browser comes with a number of new features including a new design, a native ad blocker, built-in unlimited VPN, and a crypto-currency wallet. As part of the announcement, the company also claims that it is setting a new standard for all the browsers in the market with Reborn 3.

Opera 60 Reborn 3 brings a new design

Diving into all the new features of Reborn 3, the browser now comes with “a new, borderless design” that was inspired by “low-key” and “high-key lighting photography”. In addition to that, the new update also brings two built-in themes, the first being the usual light theme and the second is the much requested dark theme. The company also noted that it has moved around some of the features in the Opera browser around to make them “more accessible” without putting them in your way. The new update also brings design changes to the browser tabs along with an easy setup process and a “snapshot” button that is present next to the address bar towards the top.

Unlimited VPN and native ad-blocker in Opera 60 Reborn 3

As part of the new update, the company also revealed that it has improved the speed to its built-in VPN service. This will ensure that users will be able to mask their original IP addresses and location information with this service if they choose to. Opera reaffirmed that its browser VPN is unlimited, and free and does not store any logs of the websites that a user visited. This means that its servers will not save any activity or browsing data. Opera browser also comes with a native ad-blocker that will allow users to block ads and trackers while improving the speed of the websites that they are browsing.

Reborn 3 brings Web 3 along with a crypto-currency wallet

Web 3 is the next generation of the internet and the term is used as “an umbrella term” to refer to a number of new emerging technologies. These emerging technologies have to do about blockchains, cryptocurrencies, distributed systems and more. The announcement revealed that Reborn 3 focuses on the decentralized web while offering important tools like Crypto wallet that stores your currency and identification.

Opera 51 for Android brings free built-in VPN to the mobile web browser

Also Read

Opera 51 for Android brings free built-in VPN to the mobile web browser

Opera also stated that the new update will allow users to access decentralized apps, also known as “dApps” present on the Ethereum blockchain. It went on to state that the crypto wallet present on Opera 60 for the desktop will sync with the crypto wallet present in the Opera browser for Android. This will allow users to browse Web 3 apps on their smartphone and they can also sign any transaction in the blockchain with the help of their smartphone.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 11:10 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6T available in India at its lowest price yet; now starting at Rs 33,499
Deals
OnePlus 6T available in India at its lowest price yet; now starting at Rs 33,499
Internet Freedom Foundation files PIL against PUBG ban in Gujarat

Gaming

Internet Freedom Foundation files PIL against PUBG ban in Gujarat

Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

News

Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

Most of Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T users reportedly switched from Samsung phones

News

Most of Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T users reportedly switched from Samsung phones

Huawei P30 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V15

News

Huawei P30 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V15

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once

New Xiaomi Redmi phone with 32-megapixel selfie camera could be coming soon

OnePlus 6T available in India at its lowest price yet; now starting at Rs 33,499

Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

Most of Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T users reportedly switched from Samsung phones

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

News

Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more
Opera 51 for Android brings free built-in VPN to the mobile web browser

News

Opera 51 for Android brings free built-in VPN to the mobile web browser
Google Chrome will natively block (some) ads, starting July

News

Google Chrome will natively block (some) ads, starting July
HTC dismisses rumors about exit from mobile space

News

HTC dismisses rumors about exit from mobile space
RIL and HSBC make first international transaction using blockchain technology

News

RIL and HSBC make first international transaction using blockchain technology

हिंदी समाचार

शॉपिंग के अलावा अब Amazon में फ्लाइट बुकिंग के साथ फूड भी होगा ऑर्डर!

17 अप्रैल को लॉन्च होगा 32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन Honor 20i, जानें खासियत

Qualcomm ने Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G की घोषणा की, स्मार्टफोन के camera और AI में होगा सुधार

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Oppo F9 Pro , जानें नई कीमत

A Galaxy Event: सैमसंग आज लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A80 और Galaxy A70 स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे लाइव देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

News

WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once
News
WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once
New Xiaomi Redmi phone with 32-megapixel selfie camera could be coming soon

News

New Xiaomi Redmi phone with 32-megapixel selfie camera could be coming soon
OnePlus 6T available in India at its lowest price yet; now starting at Rs 33,499

Deals

OnePlus 6T available in India at its lowest price yet; now starting at Rs 33,499
Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

News

Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more
Most of Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T users reportedly switched from Samsung phones

News

Most of Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T users reportedly switched from Samsung phones