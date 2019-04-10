Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

Opera Software, the Norwegian software maker has just launched its latest Opera 60 web browser. The software maker claims that Opera 60 with its code name Reborn 3 is the first Web 3 desktop browser online. In addition to this, Opera revealed that the browser comes with a number of new features including a new design, a native ad blocker, built-in unlimited VPN, and a crypto-currency wallet. As part of the announcement, the company also claims that it is setting a new standard for all the browsers in the market with Reborn 3.

Opera 60 Reborn 3 brings a new design

Diving into all the new features of Reborn 3, the browser now comes with “a new, borderless design” that was inspired by “low-key” and “high-key lighting photography”. In addition to that, the new update also brings two built-in themes, the first being the usual light theme and the second is the much requested dark theme. The company also noted that it has moved around some of the features in the Opera browser around to make them “more accessible” without putting them in your way. The new update also brings design changes to the browser tabs along with an easy setup process and a “snapshot” button that is present next to the address bar towards the top.

Unlimited VPN and native ad-blocker in Opera 60 Reborn 3

As part of the new update, the company also revealed that it has improved the speed to its built-in VPN service. This will ensure that users will be able to mask their original IP addresses and location information with this service if they choose to. Opera reaffirmed that its browser VPN is unlimited, and free and does not store any logs of the websites that a user visited. This means that its servers will not save any activity or browsing data. Opera browser also comes with a native ad-blocker that will allow users to block ads and trackers while improving the speed of the websites that they are browsing.

Reborn 3 brings Web 3 along with a crypto-currency wallet

Web 3 is the next generation of the internet and the term is used as “an umbrella term” to refer to a number of new emerging technologies. These emerging technologies have to do about blockchains, cryptocurrencies, distributed systems and more. The announcement revealed that Reborn 3 focuses on the decentralized web while offering important tools like Crypto wallet that stores your currency and identification.

Opera also stated that the new update will allow users to access decentralized apps, also known as “dApps” present on the Ethereum blockchain. It went on to state that the crypto wallet present on Opera 60 for the desktop will sync with the crypto wallet present in the Opera browser for Android. This will allow users to browse Web 3 apps on their smartphone and they can also sign any transaction in the blockchain with the help of their smartphone.