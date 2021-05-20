Opera GX Mobile introduced as the world's first gaming browser

Popular web browser Opera has introduced Opera GX Mobile, which is its gaming-centric mobile browsing arm. The gaming browser is an extension of the gaming browser’s desktop version. Also Read - Opera using Android apps to offer predatory loans in India; details

The search engine will allow people to make easy gaming-related searches with the presence of a number of interesting features. Here’s a look at what the new Opera GX Mobile is all about. Also Read - Opera GX, one of a kind gaming browser is now available for testing

Opera GX Mobile features

The browsing space includes the GX Corner and will curate the latest gaming news and updates for avid gamers. This will allow them easy access to information on the games they love. Plus, there’s an option to avail deals on paid games via the deal aggregators’ links available. Also Read - Opera 60 'Reborn 3', the first Web 3 browser sports VPN, ad blocker, new design, crypto wallet and more

Opera GX Mobile gets a minimal design with gaming elements, which includes inspiration drawn from gaming gear and more. There will majorly four themes to choose from: GX Classic, Ultra Violet, Purple Haze, and White Wolf.

For the gameplay feels, the browsing experience will include Fast Action Button (FAB) that uses vibrations and haptic feedback for interactive usage. The mode will ensure easy accessibility too. In addition to this, there will be a standard navigation mode.

There is also the Flow feature, which will allow users to sync the browser to its web counterpart via an easy QR code scanning. The feature is encrypted and a “chat-like space” that lets people transfer files, links, YouTube videos, photos and personal notes, and more.

Users will also be able to go through gaming guides and walkthrough for a better understanding of a particular game.

Additional features include a built-in ad blocker, a cookie dialog blocker, and protection from those trying to use their devices to mine cryptocurrencies.

Opera GX Mobile is available as a public beta for both Android and iOS users and will be available to a wider audience in the coming weeks.