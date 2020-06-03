Opera updates Mini web browser app after long time

Remember Opera Mini? The mobile browser has got a new update after months. The changes are limited to the design of the mobile browser. You can update the version 50.0 of the app from Play Store. Even though Chrome for Google is the go-to mobile browser, millions have used Opera Mini and liked it. Also Read - Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

The mobile web browser is now offering new set of features based on the design. The moment you in open the app, users will be able to pick theme and colour for their profile. These changes will reflect on the homepage of the browser. But you'll notice the header part of the browser now gets a subtle shade of gradient. The company has also added new set of button above the search bar. Even categories like news get new colour and their placement has been changed.

These are the only noticeable changes in the Opera Mini browser. The last time we heard from Opera, it had launched offline file sharing feature.

This allowed users in India to transfer images, videos and audio files. With nearby devices at high speeds, without using their mobile data. It said users don’t need to download a dedicated file sharing app anymore. The native offline file sharing feature in Opera Mini can transfer files at speeds of up to 300MB/s, making it the fastest solution for file sharing.

To start sending or receiving files, a user needs to open File Sharing in the menu and choose Send or Receive. Opera Mini will display a QR code for the nearby device to scan, connecting the devices. Once a file is successfully transferred, the sender will be notified, and the receiver will be able to access the file in the Received tab shown in Opera Mini.