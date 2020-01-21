comscore Opera is giving predatory loans in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Opera using Android apps to offer predatory loans in India; details
News

Opera using Android apps to offer predatory loans in India; details

News

The report also noted that all other Opera apps were also in violation to varying extents. Check out all the details about predatory loan apps here.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 11:36 AM IST
Opera CashBean instant loan app

Opera CashBean instant loan.

Opera is allegedly offering predatory loans through Android apps, running four Android apps aimed at India, Kenya, and Nigeria. These apps include CashBean, OKash, OPay, and OPesa. CashBean is the one that Opera seems to be offering in the Indian market. The app offers “instant personal loans” with minimal documentation. The interesting thing to note here is that all these apps seem to be “in direct violation of Google Play Store policies”. Taking a closer look at the Google Play Store policies, apps are forbidden from offering predatory loans and deceptive descriptions.

Related Stories


Opera predatory loans platforms details

Inspecting the CashBean app, it takes three steps and 10 minutes to get the loan. According to a report by Hindenburg Research, the company’s losses in browser revenue have apparently pushed it to create such apps. These apps also give short payment windows along with astronomical interest rates of 365-876 percent. All these things are in violation of the latest Google Play Store rules. “The company is aware of and has carefully reviewed the report published by the short seller on January 16, 2020,” the company said in a statement shared with IANS.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

“The company believes that the report contains numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements, and misleading conclusions and interpretations regarding the business and events relating to the firm.” “The firm has recently launched and scaled multiple new businesses and has continued to post strong financial results, and intends to continue leveraging its well-known brand and large user base of more than 350 million users for additional growth. It remains committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and constantly evolving our products, practices, and governance,” the statement added.

Google removes 27 Android apps that made users download a fake Play Store

Also Read

Google removes 27 Android apps that made users download a fake Play Store

Opera is not doing well in the era of Google Chrome dominance. A China-based investor group purchased the company and turned in a public company in mid-2017. The listing for ‘OKash’ also stated its loans range from 91-365 days (the page now says 61-365 days). However, an email response stated it only offered loans from 15-29 days. This number is significantly lower than the 60-day minimum enforced by Google. The report from Android Police also noted that all other Opera apps were also in violation to varying extents.  The report also noted that the app made calls and sent text messages to people in the user contact list. This was done when the user was late to repay the loan. These calls threatened legal action or even placed the borrower on a credit blacklist.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer
Gaming
Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer
Realme UI First Impressions

Features

Realme UI First Impressions

Opera is giving predatory loans in India

News

Opera is giving predatory loans in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera

Havit i37 wireless high-bass neckband launched for Rs 1,299

News

Havit i37 wireless high-bass neckband launched for Rs 1,299

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Opera is giving predatory loans in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera

Havit i37 wireless high-bass neckband launched for Rs 1,299

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Payments Service on My Jio App

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Opera is giving predatory loans in India

News

Opera is giving predatory loans in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

News

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
How to browse the internet without being tracked

News

How to browse the internet without being tracked

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड EMUI 10 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Reliance Jio ने MyJio App पर शुरू की UPI पेमेंट सर्विस (Payment Service)

Trending Technology News Today : Huawei ने Google को चुनौती देने के लिए TomTom से पार्टनशिप किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Huawei ने नेविगेशन और डिजिटल मैपिंग कंपनी TomTom के साथ की पार्टनशिप

PUBG खेलते हुए प्लेयर को आया हार्ट अटैक, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

News

Opera is giving predatory loans in India
News
Opera is giving predatory loans in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera
Havit i37 wireless high-bass neckband launched for Rs 1,299

News

Havit i37 wireless high-bass neckband launched for Rs 1,299
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Payments Service on My Jio App

News

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Payments Service on My Jio App
Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year

News

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year