OPFPControl open source app allows more animations, colors in OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint scanner

OPFPControl app will only get installed if you have rooted your OnePlus 6T.

  Published: February 19, 2019 2:45 PM IST
oneplus-6t-in-display-fingerprint

OnePlus’ mid-year refresh of the flagship brought in-display fingerprint scanner upgrade in the OnePlus 6T. While the optical scanner works fine, it is certainly not the fastest. Coming from a physical fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6, users have mostly found the in-display scanner a bit slow. Also, OnePlus 6T users have very limited options to customize the animation around the optical scanner.

Considering the popularity of OnePlus devices, an XDA recognized developer ‘Zacharee1’ has come up with an open source app called OPFPControl, which allows more animation and color options around the optical scanner in OnePlus 6T. The app can be found on Github (via XDA-developers) and anyone with an unlocked bootloader can download and use the app. The only thing here is, OPFPControl app will only get installed if you have rooted your OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus developer community for OxygenOS has made several customization options otherwise as well. These can be explored through OnePlus forums.

OnePlus 6T Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 6T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, has a slightly larger 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and sports a larger 3,700mAh battery. Charging sticks to OnePlus’ popular Dash Charge standard (simply called fast charging in certain markets).

Watch Video: OnePlus 6T Hands On / First Look

Another key change in the OnePlus 6 is the omission of the 3.5mm jack; OnePlus has included a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle in the sales package, and has also launched its own Bullets Type-C headphones. The signature feature is the in-display fingerprint sensor, which works through the screen of the phone.

