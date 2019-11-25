Oppo 10,000mAh flash charge power bank with 20W fast charging launched for Rs 1,499

Oppo has launched its latest 20W VOOC fast charging power bank in India. The 10,000mAh VOOC flash charge power bank from Oppo supports two-way charging and is compatible with all smartphones. Oppo says that the power bank will be available through Amazon India and offline stores for Rs 1,499.

In terms of specifications, the 10,000mAh Oppo VOOC flash charge power bank gets 2x 5000mAh batteries inside an aluminum arc body. It features 1x USB Type-A port, 1x USB Type-C port, and a physical button. There are 4 LED lights that indicate the left over power status. Oppo claims that the power bank includes dual safety protection for the batteries and has a built-in smart chip that adjusts the output power. There is also 13 layers of safety protection for the power circuit, added company.

Meanwhile, Oppo has launched the in-house skinned operating system ColorOS 7 in China and will launch it in India on November 26. The highlight of the new skin is that it is based on the latest Android 10 OS. The company has also confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 series will be launched in China in December. Rumors point at December 5, but there is no official date yet.

Oppo’s official Weibo has confirmed the existence of Reno 3 series. The company said that it will come with dual 5G support. Dual-mode 5G means the phone supports both SA (Standalone mode) and NSA (non-standalone) network modes. The NSA mode relies on LTE bands for tasks like communication between cell towers and servers.