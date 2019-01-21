MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23

Oppo has officially announced that it will showcase a live demo of its new 10x hybrid zoom technology at MWC 2019, which was revealed a few days back in China. The company shared an official teaser on Weibo declaring that its conference will take place on February 23 in Barcelona where the world’s biggest mobile tech show will kick off next month.

The 10x hybrid zoom utilizes a triple-camera setup as compared to a dual-camera on the 5x hybrid optical zoom. There’s ultrawide-angle camera, a primary camera, and a telephoto camera with a periscope style setup. These three cameras will ensure a seamless transition from 1x to 10x lossless zoom. Also, due to the periscope-style lens implementation, the camera module is slim enough to include in a regular smartphone without making it very thick. The zoom goes all the way from 15.9mm all the way to 159mm also preserving image details during the process, as claimed by the company.

Apart from that, the company may also demo the improved in-screen fingerprint reader that was also unveiled last week. Oppo had previously displayed it’s technological breakthroughs such as the 5x hybrid optical zoom at MWC 2017, and Super VOOC as well. Hence it comes as a no surprise that the new breakthrough will be showcased next month.

Oppo also demonstrated a new optical in-display screen fingerprint scanner with 15 times larger active area than currently used sensors. Oppo also confirmed last week that this tech will be used in a flagship smartphone in 2019. It’s possible that we will see both these new breakthroughs in a single smartphone next month at MWC 2019. Right now, it is not certain, but we could either see a new Find series handset or even an R series device since these two are the most premium lineups in Oppo’s portfolio.

