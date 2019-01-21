comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
News

MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23

News

The new technology is ready for mass production and will probably be on a flagship phone this year.

  • Updated: January 21, 2019 9:55 AM IST
oppo-find-x-review-bgr-india-5

Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Oppo has officially announced that it will showcase a live demo of its new 10x hybrid zoom technology at MWC 2019, which was revealed a few days back in China. The company shared an official teaser on Weibo declaring that its conference will take place on February 23 in Barcelona where the world’s biggest mobile tech show will kick off next month.

The 10x hybrid zoom utilizes a triple-camera setup as compared to a dual-camera on the 5x hybrid optical zoom. There’s ultrawide-angle camera, a primary camera, and a telephoto camera with a periscope style setup. These three cameras will ensure a seamless transition from 1x to 10x lossless zoom. Also, due to the periscope-style lens implementation, the camera module is slim enough to include in a regular smartphone without making it very thick. The zoom goes all the way from 15.9mm all the way to 159mm also preserving image details during the process, as claimed by the company.

Apart from that, the company may also demo the improved in-screen fingerprint reader that was also unveiled last week. Oppo had previously displayed it’s technological breakthroughs such as the 5x hybrid optical zoom at MWC 2017, and Super VOOC as well. Hence it comes as a no surprise that the new breakthrough will be showcased next month.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

Oppo also demonstrated a new optical in-display screen fingerprint scanner with 15 times larger active area than currently used sensors. Oppo also confirmed last week that this tech will be used in a flagship smartphone in 2019. It’s possible that we will see both these new breakthroughs in a single smartphone next month at MWC 2019. Right now, it is not certain, but we could either see a new Find series handset or even an R series device since these two are the most premium lineups in Oppo’s portfolio.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 9:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 21, 2019 9:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model

Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers

MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23

Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers

News

Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23

News

MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
12 top smartphone deals during Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Deals

12 top smartphone deals during Flipkart Republic Day Sale
Oppo R19, Vivo X25 to reportedly sport pop-up cameras and notch-less screens

News

Oppo R19, Vivo X25 to reportedly sport pop-up cameras and notch-less screens
Moto G7 spotted on Geekbench

News

Moto G7 spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Great Indian Sale: बंपर डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं ये 5 स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग ने 3D डिस्प्ले के लिए नया पेटेंट आवेदन दाखिल किया

News

Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model
News
Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model
Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers

News

Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23

News

MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know

News

Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India

News

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India