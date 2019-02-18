Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom technolgy to go into mass production in H1 2019

Oppo has already revealed plans to showcase its new 10x hybrid zoom technology at MWC 2019, which was announced a few days back in China. Now, Chinese Tech Media Anzhuo quotes Oppo Vice President, Shen Yiren as saying that this lossless zoom technology will go into mass production sometime in the first half of 2019.

The 10x hybrid zoom utilizes a triple-camera setup as compared to a dual-camera on the 5x hybrid optical zoom. There’s an ultra wide-angle camera, a primary camera, and a telephoto camera with a periscope style setup. These three cameras will ensure a seamless transition from 1x to 10x lossless zoom. Also, due to the periscope-style lens implementation, the camera module is slim enough to include in a regular smartphone. The zoom goes all the way from 15.9mm to 159mm also preserving image details during the process, as claimed by the company.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

It’s rumored that the development of Oppo‘s 10x hybrid optical zoom technology is in advanced stages, and the Chinese company will release more information about it at MWC 2019. Also, it is suggested that Oppo might use the same camera tech for Oppo F19/F19 Pro, which according to initial leaks will carry a triple-camera setup like the Oppo R17 pro. The new camera setup was manufactured with more than 100 R&D patents and was also drop-tested 28,000 times, MyDrivers reports.

Apart from that, the company may also demo the improved in-screen fingerprint reader at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. Oppo had previously displayed it’s technological breakthroughs such as the 5x hybrid optical zoom at MWC 2017, and Super VOOC as well. Hence, it’s possible that we will see both these new breakthroughs in a single smartphone next week at the event.