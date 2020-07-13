Oppo is all set to launch its latest 125W fast-charging tech on July 15. This information comes from the company itself and confirmation was given on Weibo. The Chinese company is currently offering 65W fast charging with its Oppo SuperVOOC 2.0 tech. It was previously rumored that Oppo will introduce an 80W fast charging solution. It turns out that the brand had plans to offer more than 100W charging speeds. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets June security update with new features and bug fixes

While a 125W charger sounds great, Oppo also needs to combat the amount of heat generated while charging the phone with such a large amount of electricity. The company is expected to share more clarity about the internal architecture, cooling, and other details soon. On July 15, Oppo is expected to reveal details on when the latest tech will be available in devices.

Besides, Oppo was one of the first smartphone companies to offer 30W fast charging tech. The Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone also ships with a 65W fast charger support. It can reportedly charge the device in about 30-35 minutes from zero to 100 percent. The recently launched Oppo Find X2 series also comes with a 65W fast charging solution. The Oppo Reno Ace smartphone also offers the fastest charging speed rated at 65W.

A tipster on Weibo recently claimed that the brand has plans to launch SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W of charging rate in 2021. This technology will help save a lot of charging time of a 4,000mAh battery. It is said that this charger will take even half from the earlier 30 minutes claim. This further suggests that users would be able to charge a phone in less than 20 mins. Last year, Xiaomi introduced 100W supercharge turbo tech, and the company claims that it can charge a 4,000mAh battery in flat 17 minutes.