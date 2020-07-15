comscore Oppo 125W VOOC, 65W AirVOOC charge tech launched | BGR India
News

Oppo 125W VOOC, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technologies launched; 4,000mah in 20 minutes

News

The announcements also include 50W mini SuperVOOC and 110W mini SuperVOOC chargers. Let’s check out the details regarding the announcements from the Oppo flash charging global launch event for the VOOC charge here.

  Published: July 15, 2020 1:04 PM IST
Oppo 125W VOOC 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technologies launch flash forward

Smartphone maker Oppo has just announced the launch of two new charging technologies along with two new chargers. The company shared the details regarding the latest announcements in its SuperVOOC Flash Forward launch event. As part of the launch, the company revealed that it is launching two new chargers along with the new technologies. The new announcements include 125W VOOC flash charging, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charging, 50W, and 110W mini SuperVOOC chargers. Considering the official announcement, these technologies and chargers are likely to make their way in future Oppo devices. Let’s check out the details regarding the announcements from the Oppo flash charging global launch event for the VOOC charge here. Also Read - Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15: All you need to know

Oppo announces new VOOC flash charge technologies; details

The company revealed that the new technologies are aimed to combat the high energy consumption requirements in the 5G-era. 125W VOOC flash charge technology allows users to charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 41 percent in 5 minutes. Furthermore, users can charge the same battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 20 minutes. Oppo reiterated that the technology is compliant with all the safety and security protocols. It users a “series bi-cell” design for improved charging efficiency. The company explained that this design ensures that the charger to use charge pumps at half the voltage of the double cells during discharging. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets June security update with new features and bug fixes

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

Oppo has also upgraded the architecture for improvements across the charging protocols. This loop management includes various components including VCU intelligent control chip AC/DC control chip, and MCU charge management chipset. It also includes the BWS battery management chip and custom protocol handshake chipset. The 125W flash charge technology uses a charger based on 20V over 6.25A technology along with USB Type-C port. Regardless of the improved charging speeds, the charger is only “slightly larger” than the current 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 chargers. The company also revealed that the USB Type-C port comes with support for PD and PPS protocols. This will ensure that the 125W charger can support smartphones, laptops, and other devices. Also Read - Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10

Oppo 125W VOOC 6flash charger technology launch flash forward

The company also noted that the design results in 98-percent conversion efficiency with reduced power consumption, better performance, and more. Oppo notes that the new tech can maintain 80 percent battery health after 800 charging and discharging cycles. The company also shifted to Type-C to Type-C cables to increase the charging pipeline. We also get improved VFC trickle-charge algorithm and VCVT intelligent tuning algorithms. It has also added 10 additional temperature sensors and 128-bit encryption to make charging safer and cooler.

65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge; compact mini chargers

Oppo 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charger technology launch flash forward

In addition, the company also shared details about a new, faster wireless charging technology called 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge. This pushes things up from 40W to the new 65W allowing users to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 30 minutes. The concept charger uses a hot-bent glass for design and function. It also makes things easier with easier, and more accurate alignment to enable high-power charging with improved heat dissipation. 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge is also compliant with the usual Qi-compatible devices with support for Qi-BPP5W and Qi-EPP10W.

Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15: All you need to know

Also Read

Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15: All you need to know

Oppo also highlighted improved “foreign object detection” with real-time monitoring for safety. The company has also added a dual-coil design with dual-power channels for faster charging. It has worked on isolating charge pumps for safety, removing power interference, and multiple cooling methods.

Last but not least, the company has introduced a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and a 110W mini flash charger. Both the chargers offer fast charging technology in a tiny, portable package. The company also claims that mini SuperVOOC charger is “world’s smallest and thinnest 50W charger”. Similar to the 125W charger, the 50W mini charger supports multiple charging protocols and devices. The company also claims that it is the first product to feature 100Hz pulse charging in the industry. Oppo has also used a dual-level design on the 110W mini flash charger while stripping out an electrolytic capacitor to reduce the size.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 15, 2020 1:04 PM IST

