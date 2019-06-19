Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report

Chinese smartphone player OPPO on Tuesday announced that the brand has secured third spot in the most trusted smartphone brand in India, according to a report by Mumbai-based analytics firm Trust Research Advisory (TRA). According to TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2019, OPPO climbed up seven ranks to secure this year’s third spot in the top 10 smartphone brands in India.

Incorporating advanced technologies like motorised camera, 10X Hybrid Zoom, fast charging, in-display fingerprint scanner and bezel-less display even in the budget segment, smartphones have helped the company retain its spot in the top brands, the company said in a statement.

With one of its biggest Research and Development centres in Hyderabad, OPPO plans to intensify its business in India. The company also houses its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

In addition, while Dell has emerged as the most trusted brand in India this year, OPPO has also secured an overall 28th rank in TRA’s Brand Trust Report, 2019. OPPO was recently recognised as the most-preferred innovative handset brand in the premium segment, as per an independent study conducted by the analyst firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), the company added.