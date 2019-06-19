comscore Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report
News

Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report

News

According to TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019, OPPO climbed up seven ranks to secure this year's third spot in the top 10 smartphone brands in India.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 6:08 PM IST
Oppo A5s 4

Chinese smartphone player OPPO on Tuesday announced that the brand has secured third spot in the most trusted smartphone brand in India, according to a report by Mumbai-based analytics firm Trust Research Advisory (TRA).  According to TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2019, OPPO climbed up seven ranks to secure this year’s third spot in the top 10 smartphone brands in India.

Incorporating advanced technologies like motorised camera, 10X Hybrid Zoom, fast charging, in-display fingerprint scanner and bezel-less display even in the budget segment, smartphones have helped the company retain its spot in the top brands, the company said in a statement.

With one of its biggest Research and Development centres in Hyderabad, OPPO plans to intensify its business in India.  The company also houses its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

In addition, while Dell has emerged as the most trusted brand in India this year, OPPO has also secured an overall 28th rank in TRA’s Brand Trust Report, 2019.  OPPO was recently recognised as the most-preferred innovative handset brand in the premium segment, as per an independent study conducted by the analyst firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), the company added.

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
thumb-img
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more
News
Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report

News

Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India

News

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India
Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15

News

Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan सेल पर आया: जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Noble Skiodo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी, 500 से ज्यादा ऐप करेंगी सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks: 7 अगस्त को New York में लॉन्च होगी Galaxy Note 10 सीरीज!

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 के भारत में लॉन्च होने में बचे हैं 4 हफ्ते, मनु कुमार जैन ने किया ट्विट

Huawei Nova 5 Leaks: हुवावे के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Nova 5 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और तस्वीरें हुई लीक

News

Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report
News
Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report
Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

News

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared