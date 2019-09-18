Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is planning to launch a flagship smartphone next month. The much-anticipated smartphone, Oppo Reno Ace is scheduled to launch of October 10 in the Chinese market. It’s all but confirmed that this upcoming device will boast the new Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. However, beyond the name, Oppo did not reveal any actual information about the upcoming fast charging technology. Until now that is.

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 features

Oppo has shared a 17-second teaser showcasing some highlights of the upcoming fast charging technology. The teaser claims that this new technology can charge the upcoming Reno Ace in flat 25 minutes. The video teaser was posted on Weibo, and spotted by Gizmochina.

The 65W charging speed is the fastest in the market at the time of writing. Vivo offers the second-fastest charging solution with its 44W charging solution in the recently announced NEX 3 Series. Huawei is in the third spot with its 40W fast charging solution. If recent reports are to be believed, then Xiaomi and Vivo may soon leave Oppo behind with their 120W charging solution in the future.

Oppo Reno Ace is also expected to feature 90Hz fast refresh rate for smoother display experience. The report also speculated that Oppo may add Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC in the upcoming flagship smartphone. Information and leaks about this upcoming device come just weeks after Oppo launched its latest Reno 2 series in India. In fact, the company brought the brand to China after the Indian launch.

Oppo Ren2 features, specifications

Features Oppo Reno 2 Price 36990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.55-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4000mAh

Story Timeline