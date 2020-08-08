Oppo has launched a new variant of its A series smartphone in the country. The company has done this as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale this week. And to make the sale event, it has introduced the 8GB RAM variant of the A52 for the buyers. Also Read - Oppo K3 gets July 2020 security patch with several newly added features

The new variant is priced at Rs 18,990 and is available online like the previous variant. The launch of A52 8GB comes few months after the product made its formal debut in the country. This Oppo smartphone gets Dirac 2.0 audio technology with 18W fast charging and dual stereo speakers. Also Read - Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specifications

Oppo A52 8GB RAM: Price and Availability

The 8 GB variant of Oppo A52 smartphone has been introduced for Rs 18,990. Earlier in June, the company introduced the 6GB RAM option of this smartphone at a price of Rs 16,990. Both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are available on Amazon. Oppo has introduced this smartphone with the stream white and twilight black color options. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI, additional exchange on this smartphone. Along with this, HDFC is offering a discount of 10 on the credit card to the customers of the bank. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

Specifications

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a punch hole design with full-HD + display. It comes powered octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and comes in twilight black or stream white color. On the back, there are quad rear cameras with 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel +2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the phone has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS / GLONASS and USB Type-C. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery and the smartphone weighs around 192 grams.

