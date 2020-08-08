comscore Oppo A52 8GB RAM launched in India during Amazon Sale | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India
News

Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo has launched the new variant as part of the Amazon Prime 2020 sale event this week in the country.

  • Published: August 8, 2020 3:01 PM IST
OPPO-A52-launched

Oppo has launched a new variant of its A series smartphone in the country. The company has done this as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale this week. And to make the sale event, it has introduced the 8GB RAM variant of the A52 for the buyers. Also Read - Oppo K3 gets July 2020 security patch with several newly added features

The new variant is priced at Rs 18,990 and is available online like the previous variant. The launch of A52 8GB comes few months after the product made its formal debut in the country. This Oppo smartphone gets Dirac 2.0 audio technology with 18W fast charging and dual stereo speakers. Also Read - Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specifications

Oppo A52 8GB RAM: Price and Availability

The 8 GB variant of Oppo A52 smartphone has been introduced for Rs 18,990. Earlier in June, the company introduced the 6GB RAM option of this smartphone at a price of Rs 16,990. Both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are available on Amazon. Oppo has introduced this smartphone with the stream white and twilight black color options. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI, additional exchange on this smartphone. Along with this, HDFC is offering a discount of 10 on the credit card to the customers of the bank. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

Specifications

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a punch hole design with full-HD + display. It comes powered octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and comes in twilight black or stream white color. On the back, there are quad rear cameras with 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel +2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the phone has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS / GLONASS and USB Type-C. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery and the smartphone weighs around 192 grams.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2020 3:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo A52

Oppo A52

16990

ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10
Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor
12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM launches in India: Check price, features
News
Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM launches in India: Check price, features
Realme brings new colour variants for Realme 5 Pro and C3

News

Realme brings new colour variants for Realme 5 Pro and C3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update brings new features

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update brings new features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could launch in multiple variants

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could launch in multiple variants

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Check out all upcoming flash sales

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Check out all upcoming flash sales

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM launches in India: Check price, features

Realme brings new colour variants for Realme 5 Pro and C3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could launch in multiple variants

Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

Realme C11 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM launches in India: Check price, features

News

Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM launches in India: Check price, features
Realme brings new colour variants for Realme 5 Pro and C3

News

Realme brings new colour variants for Realme 5 Pro and C3
LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC
OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

News

OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements
Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M2 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5 कैमरा फोन को 13,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज शाम 8 बजे Flipkart पर, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की जानें कीमत

Poco X2 बना भारत में MIUI 12 अपडेट पाने वाला पहला पोको स्मार्टफोन

Netflix हुआ अब हिंदी में...! जानिए कैसे आप कर सकते हैं हिंदी इंटरफेस सेटिंग

HTC Wildfire E2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलते हैं ये फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

News

Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM launches in India: Check price, features
News
Oppo A52 with 8GB RAM launches in India: Check price, features
Realme brings new colour variants for Realme 5 Pro and C3

News

Realme brings new colour variants for Realme 5 Pro and C3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could launch in multiple variants

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could launch in multiple variants
Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

News

Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India
Realme C11 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme C11 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers