comscore Oppo A11 with 5,000mAh battery, quad rear camera setup launched
Oppo A11 with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, quad rear cameras launched

The Oppo A11 is equipped with a big 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is one of many devices to sport a waterdrop-style notched display. Read on to know about it.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 8:31 PM IST
Oppo recently launched Oppo A11x in China, which is a rebranded version of the Oppo A9 2020 smartphone. Now, Oppo A11 has been launched in the country. The latter made its debut in September this year. The Oppo A11 comes in Purple, Lake Green, and Cloud White colors. This handset is the second device in the company’s Oppo A-series in China.

The Oppo A11 is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 15,100) in China. This price is for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The new Oppo phone will go on sale from October 17. Here’s everything you need to know about this Oppo phone.

Oppo A11 specifications, features

A few reports claim that the Oppo A11 is a rebranded version of the Oppo A5 2020 device. The Oppo A11 is equipped with a big 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is one of many devices to sport a waterdrop-style notched display. The company will ship this phone with Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. The handset is reportedly powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood.

The Oppo A11 comes with a big 5,000mAh battery, similar to other budget phones in the market. As mentioned above, there is a quad rear camera setup, which consists of a 12-megapixel main shooter with AI support. There is a wide-angle lens that offers a 119-degree field of view. The setup also supports 1080p video shooting, Night View 2.0, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and more.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The details of the rest of the camera sensors are still under wraps. But if this is a rebranded version of the Oppo A5 2020, the handset has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. There could also be a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Lastly, the Oppo A11 also supports Dolby Atmos, Game Boost 2.0 feature, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

