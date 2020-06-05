Oppo A11K, A12, and A52 set to launch in India soon

Oppo seems to be gearing up for the launch of three new devices in its A-series in India. The latest Oppo A-series smartphones are the OPPO A11k, A12, and A52. Now, as per a report, the trio of phones will make its debut in India as early as next week. Also Read - Antutu best flagship smartphones for May 2020: Oppo Find X2 Pro tops while OnePlus 8 Pro is almost at the bottom

According to 91Mobiles, the devices will set to compete with Samsung‘s Galaxy M-series smartphones and sell across several online and offline platforms. The source has also revealed the key specifications of the Oppo A11k. However, we already know the official specifications of the Oppo A12 and A52 beforehand because it was recently launched in Indonesia and China, respectively. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17; will be available via Amazon

Oppo A11K: leaked features, specifications

As per the leaks and rumors, the Oppo A11K smartphone will flaunt a 6.33-inch HD+ display. Under the hood is a Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present alongside a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart: Check out deals on F11 Pro, F15, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 3 Pro and more

In terms of photography, the Oppo A11K features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device also packs a 4,230mAh battery and has a slightly different from the Oppo A12 as it won’t get a diamond-cut pattern on the rear.

Oppo A12, A52 features, specifications

The Oppo A12 made its debut back in April earlier this year in Indonesia. The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode.

The Oppo A12 has an Helio P35 SoC paired with a PowerVR GPU. It packs a 4,230-mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and Micro-USB port for charging. The Oppo A12 is currently selling in Indonesia for Rs 12,300, so it can have a similar price in India as well.

The Oppo A52 smartphone made its debut back in April in China. It flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FullHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The device runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on ColorOS 7.1.

The Oppo A52 features a quad-rear camera setup at the back. Comprised of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. On the front, the Oppo A52 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs a 5000-mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is available in China for Rs. 17,000, and it could be priced around that in India.