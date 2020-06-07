comscore Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch | BGR India
News

Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch

The Oppo A11k is reported to be almost identical to the Oppo A12, in terms of specifications.

  Published: June 7, 2020 8:29 PM IST
Earlier this week, we learned that the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to unveil the Oppo A11k smartphone in India. The launch will take place sometime later this month. Now, ahead of its release, Oppo A11k’s price in India has been leaked online. Also Read - Oppo Band launched in three variants with AMOLED touchscreen, 14 days battery

According to 91Mobiles, the smartphone will be available for Rs 8,990. The leaked pricing is for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model. Although, Oppo will also launch the 3GB RAM variant under the Oppo A12 smartphone name, but no details about its pricing are available at the moment. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

Since the Oppo A11k is reported to be almost identical to the Oppo A12, in terms of specifications. The only noticeable difference between the two phones will be in the RAM segment. The company is also likely to launch the OPPO A52 smartphone alongside the two aforementioned devices. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched: Price, specifications, sale date and more

Oppo A11k Expected features and Specifications

The Oppo A11k smartphone could flaunt a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a notch. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. For biometric authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will be available in two color options of Deep Blue and Flowing Silver.

The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot to further expand the storage on the handset. In the imaging department, the device has a dual-camera setup at the rear. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Moving to the front of the device, it could sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the notch.

The Oppo A11k smartphone ships with Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7 skin on top. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and GLONASS. There is also a micro-USB 2.0 port. The company has added a 4,230mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging.

