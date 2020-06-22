comscore Oppo A11k with dual-rear cameras launched in India at Rs 8,990
Oppo A11k with dual-rear cameras launched in India at Rs 8,990

The Oppo A11k has been priced at Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model.

  Published: June 22, 2020 6:17 PM IST
Oppo A11k

Chinese smartphone company Oppo has launched a new budget device called the Oppo A11k. The price of the smartphone, true to the leak is Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model. The launch was low key from the company, considering the prevalent anti China sentiments around. The smartphone has two colors available, which include the Deep Blue and Flowing Silver. There are two cameras on the back along with a waterdrop-style display notch. Oppo says the smartphone comes with a “3D Flowing Blaze” design with a matte finish rear panel. Also Read - Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch

Oppo A11k India price and availability

Like we mentioned before the Oppo A11k has been priced at Rs Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently available to purchase online on Amazon India. According to reports, the smartphone will be available for sale offline from next week. Also Read - Oppo A11K, A12, and A52 set to launch in India soon; specifications and pricing leaked

People buying the smartphone from Amazon will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount while using an SBI card. Besides this there is an exchange offer as well along with no-cost EMI options.

Oppo A11k specifications and features

The Oppo A11k is reported to be almost identical to the Oppo A12, in terms of specifications. The Oppo A11k smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a notch. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. For biometric authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will be available in two color options of Deep Blue and Flowing Silver.

The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot to further expand the storage on the handset. In the imaging department, the device has a dual-camera setup at the rear. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Moving to the front of the device, it could sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the notch.

The Oppo A11k smartphone ships with Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7 skin on top. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and GLONASS. There is also a micro-USB 2.0 port. The company has added a 4,230mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging.

  Published Date: June 22, 2020 6:17 PM IST

