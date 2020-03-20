Smartphone manufacturer Oppo is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India. The two new phones will belong to the brand’s A series of phones. These are the Oppo A12 and the Oppo A12e. The former was recently spotted on Singapore’s IMDA website.

The site also listed out some key specifications of the phone. These include a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and at least 3GB RAM. The phone will also have 64GB storage on the lowest variant.

The Oppo A12e will likely be a lower-end variant of the Oppo A12. A launch in India is, however, unlikely. This is because Oppo has not been refreshing the A-series smartphones in the country. The Oppo A11 never made it to India despite a Chinese launch. The Oppo A12 was earlier first spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, thanks to 91Mobiles. The phone featured the model number OPPOCPH2083. The same phone later appeared on the IMDA certification website, confirming the commercial name of the phone.

Oppo A12, A12e specifications

The Geekbench listing revealed that the Oppo A12 will be a budget smartphone. The phone will feature a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 3GB RAM with 64GB storage. The phone is expected to feature ColorOS 6 on top of Android 2 Pie. However, this might be updated to ColorOS 7 and Android 10. The phone bagged a Geekbench score of 900 in single-core and 3,754 in the multi-core test.

The A12e is a further toned-down version of the smartphone. According to leaks, the phone could feature a Snapdragon 450 processor along with at least 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It could pack a 13-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone could feature an 8-megapixel sensor. The Oppo A12e could feature a 6.2-inch HD+ screen and could weigh just 170 grams. The phone is also expected to feature a 4,230mAh battery without fast charging.

Prices for both the Oppo smartphones are not known as of now. As we said before, a launch in India is unlikely. However, we should hear more about the two phones closer to its launch dates. Stay tuned to BGR India for further updates.