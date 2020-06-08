Oppo just launched the entry-level Oppo A12 in India. The budget smartphone will be available across offline stores and leading e-commerce websites starting June 10. It is priced starting at Rs 9,990 and will be available in two color variants. They are blue and black. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC; may launch soon

The Oppo A12 will come with a bunch of offers for buyers, including 6 months of additional warranty if you purchase the phone before June 21. The phone 2 is available in a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant for Rs 9,990 and a higher-end 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant for Rs 11,490. Also Read - Oppo Band launched in three variants with AMOLED touchscreen, 14 days battery

Oppo A12 specifications

The Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inch LCD screen with a 720X1520 pixels resolution screen. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a 19:9 Aspect Ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. There are two variants of either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated memory card slot that can further expand storage to another 256GB. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

In terms of optics, the Oppo A12 has a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The device sports 6x digital zoom and burst mode. The 6x digital zoom enabling users to take good quality zoom shots with more precision, whereas the burst mode enables a user to capture numerous images in quick succession. The phone is being launched with ColorOS 6.1 based on an outdated Android 9.0 Pie. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear too.

The Oppo A12 also has a 4230mAh battery that should give you over a day’s life easily. The budget phone, especially the 3GB RAM variant will compete with various other phones in the segment including the Realme Narzo 10A, the Infinix Hot 9 and the upcoming Redmi 9. Oppo is even expected to launch the Oppo A11K later this month, which could again be a phone in this very segment.