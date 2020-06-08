comscore Oppo A12 launched in India; check price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990; check price, specifications and offers
News

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990; check price, specifications and offers

News

The Oppo A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and has a dual-camera setup on the back.

  • Published: June 8, 2020 4:22 PM IST
Oppo-A12

Oppo just launched the entry-level Oppo A12 in India. The budget smartphone will be available across offline stores and leading e-commerce websites starting June 10. It is priced starting at Rs 9,990 and will be available in two color variants. They are blue and black. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC; may launch soon

The Oppo A12 will come with a bunch of offers for buyers, including 6 months of additional warranty if you purchase the phone before June 21. The phone 2 is available in a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant for Rs 9,990 and a higher-end 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant for Rs 11,490. Also Read - Oppo Band launched in three variants with AMOLED touchscreen, 14 days battery

Oppo A12 specifications

The Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inch LCD screen with a 720X1520 pixels resolution screen. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a 19:9 Aspect Ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. There are two variants of either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated memory card slot that can further expand storage to another 256GB. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

In terms of optics, the Oppo A12 has a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The device sports 6x digital zoom and burst mode. The 6x digital zoom enabling users to take good quality zoom shots with more precision, whereas the burst mode enables a user to capture numerous images in quick succession. The phone is being launched with ColorOS 6.1 based on an outdated Android 9.0 Pie. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear too.

Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch

Also Read

Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch

The Oppo A12 also has a 4230mAh battery that should give you over a day’s life easily. The budget phone, especially the 3GB RAM variant will compete with various other phones in the segment including the Realme Narzo 10A, the Infinix Hot 9 and the upcoming Redmi 9. Oppo is even expected to launch the Oppo A11K later this month, which could again be a phone in this very segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2020 4:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
News
Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

News

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

5 Reasons why you should buy the new OPPO A12

Brand Solution

5 Reasons why you should buy the new OPPO A12
Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990

News

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC
OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

News

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India
Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch

News

Oppo A11k price in India leaked ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia जल्द ही सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगा खास

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

10 जून को बिक्री के लिए आएगा Vivo Y50! जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई OPPO A11k की कीमत, रेडमी और रियलमी को देगा टक्कर

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, बॉयर्स को इस तरह मिलेगा 2,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue
News
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue
Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990

News

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know
Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC