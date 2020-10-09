comscore Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India
Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

Rumors say that the Oppo A15 could be launched on 17 October to coincide with the Great Indian Sale festival.

  Published: October 9, 2020 6:33 PM IST
Oppo-A15

Oppo will add new devices to its A-Series smartphone lineup by launching the Oppo A15, which we recently saw on Amazon’s e-commerce platform. When exactly this smartphone will be made official is still unknown. However, rumors say that the Oppo A15 could be launched on 17 October to coincide with the Great Indian Sale festival. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price in India, specifications

Previously, the Amazon site shared a teaser poster that revealed some of the main features of the A15. And now, as expected, the page for the phone has been updated, adding new information. The new leak reveals the camera’s details, which according to the list will pack an AI-powered triple-camera setup placed on the back. It can be seen mounted in a square-shaped camera module and is equipped with an LED flash. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features

Also Read - Unknown Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

Oppo A15 camera details

The three cameras will consist of a 13-megapixel primary camera, which is then combined with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a third camera, namely a 2-megapixel macro lens, usually used to take close-up photos. Along with the camera setup, we can also see the fingerprint sensor on the back of this smartphone. But apart from all that, unfortunately, no more information has been revealed.

Other details regarding the specifications that the Oppo A15 will bring are also scarce. However, previously it was suspected that the phone had received FCC certification, which revealed the ColorOS 7.2 interface and a 3.5mm audio jack. In addition, the FCC added that this new smartphone from Oppo would be powered by a 4,230 mAh capacity battery. It also comes with standard 10-Watt charger support via the USB Type-C port.

It seems that the Oppo A15 will be an affordable entry-level smartphone. Oppo is also likely to launch this new smartphone in several markets such as Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Europe. The reason for that is because Oppo A15 has received many certifications, such as NBTC to FCC.

  • Published Date: October 9, 2020 6:33 PM IST

Best Sellers