Oppo A15 price in India slashed up to Rs 1,000: Check new price

Oppo has slashed the price of its newly launched 'Oppo A15' a month after its launch in . The budget smartphone was launched in October for Rs 10,990, but according to GizmoChina, the handset will now retail for Rs 9,990 after a permanent price reduction of Rs 1,000.

This Rs 1,000 price cut is valid for the 3GB RAM model. Oppo also retails a 2GB RAM model of the A15 in the country, which has seen Rs 500 price cut. It will now cost you Rs 8,990 instead of Rs 9,490.

Oppo A15: Specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch water-drop screen with a large 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also features an HD+ screen that sports a resolution of 1600 x 720. Further, the device comes with features that ensure the comfort of your eyes including Eye Comfort Filters, which can filter out harmful blue light and alleviate eye strain.

The Oppo A15 houses a 13-megapixel Main Camera. It also boasts a 2-megapixel Macro Lens for close-up shots as close as 4cm. To add more depth to portrait photos, it features a 2-megapixel depth camera that adds a natural bokeh effect to the background. There is also a 5-megapixel front camera.

The A15 packs a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and internal storage of 32GB that can be further extended to 256GB. The device comes equipped with the latest ColorOS 7.2 that offers a suite of convenient features such as the Dark Mode that features an upgraded colour contrast for a more intuitive interface. The phone is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.