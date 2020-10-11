Oppo A15 to going to launch on Amazon in the coming days. The company will add the latest A-series device to its lineup in the Indian market. And while, Amazon has given us a tease about its screen size and design. Now another leak, courtesy this report, sheds more light on the possible specifications of the upcoming Oppo phone. The phone will feature a 6.52-inch screen with a waterdrop notch. And the design suggests the phone will carry a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

But the new leak gives us further hardware details of the phone. The A15 will come powered by a modest octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. This will come paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage which is further expandable. All these clearly suggest the phone will carry a HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. And it's easy to say the phone will is unlikely to cost above Rs 11,000 in the current market.

Oppo A15 leaked specifications

Moving forward, the leak offers details on the camera megapixels of the rear module. As you can see from the image, it features a square-shaped module, which includes three sensors and LED flash. Going by its price range, the phone will get a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the A15 is likely to have a 5-megapixel camera. In terms of software, Oppo is tipped to offer the latest ColorOS 7.2 version based on Android 10 for the device.

The phone weighs around 175 grams and measures at 8mm of thickness. And finally, the A15 will come loaded with a 4,230mAh battery and expect the unit to support some kind of fast charging via MicroUSB port. With this hardware in tow, the Oppo A15 will rival other budgets devices from brands like Redmi, Realme and Vivo among others in the country.