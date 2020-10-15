comscore Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990
Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

The Oppo A15 will be available in two color variants- Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue at Rs 10,990. There is no sale date as yet, but the company notes that the device will be made available 'soon in the market'.

  Published: October 15, 2020 2:42 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Thursday launched its new budget smartphone ‘Oppo A15‘ with an AI triple camera system at the rear for Rs 10,990 in India. The Oppo A15 will be available in two colour variants – Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue. Also Read - Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches, upgrade offers and more

“Riding high on the success of the recently introduced A53, Oppo aims to further strengthen its highly acclaimed A series with the launch of A15 that offers promising features in this segment,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Oppo set to launch Smart TVs running Android on October 19

“Oppo A15 is designed for customers who are specifically looking for a camera upgrade with a large screen to enjoy immersive content consumption experience in the pocket-friendly segment.” Also Read - 100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

Oppo A15: Price in India

The A15 will be available in two color variants- Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue at Rs 10,990. There is no sale date as yet, but the company notes that the device will be made available ‘soon in the market’. This will be available through online and offline retail partners.

Oppo A15: Specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch water-drop screen with a large 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also features an HD+ screen that sports a resolution of 1600 x 720. Further, the device comes with features that ensure the comfort of your eyes including Eye Comfort Filters, which can filter out harmful blue light and alleviate eye strain.

The Oppo A15 houses a 13-megapixel Main Camera. It also boasts a 2-megapixel Macro Lens for close-up shots as close as 4cm. To add more depth to portrait photos, it features a 2-megapixel depth camera that adds a natural bokeh effect to the background. There is also a 5-megapixel front camera.

The A15 packs a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and internal storage of 32GB that can be further extended to 256GB. The device comes equipped with the latest ColorOS 7.2 that offers a suite of convenient features such as the Dark Mode that features an upgraded colour contrast for a more intuitive interface. The phone is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.

Written with agency inputs

Best Sellers