Oppo has introduced a new smartphone in its A series — the Oppo A15s — in India. The smartphone falls in the budget price segment and is an upgraded version of the Oppo A15. It comes with a number of features such as triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and more. Read on to know more about the new Oppo phone.

Oppo A15s Features, Specs

The Oppo A15s comes with a design similar to the Oppo A15, featuring a square-shaped rear camera module. The module houses three cameras (13-megapixel main, 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth) and LED flash. The front camera is configured at 8-megapixel.

The phone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable with the use of a memory card. The Oppo A15s is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. However, the device doesn't support any fast charging tech, which is disappointing since rivals like the Realme C15 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 support some.

Additionally, the Oppo A15s comes features a fingerprint scanner at the back and comes in Dynamic black, Fancy white, and Rainbow silver colour options.

Oppo A15s Price, Availability

The Oppo A15s comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,490 and will be up for grabs, starting December 21. It will be available via Amazon India and offline stores across the country.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a 5 per cent cashback on the use of ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and Zest Money and the option to apply for no-cost EMI. There will also be an option to get zero down payment finance schemes on Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial, Home Credit, HDFC Consumer loan and ICICI Bank.