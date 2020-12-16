comscore Oppo A15s budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A15s with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India: All you need to know
News

Oppo A15s with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India: All you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in its A series, the Oppo A15s in India. It comes with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 processor and more features

oppo a15s

Source: 91Mobiles

Oppo has introduced a new smartphone in its A series — the Oppo A15s — in India. The smartphone falls in the budget price segment and is an upgraded version of the Oppo A15. It comes with a number of features such as triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and more. Read on to know more about the new Oppo phone. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 5G series launched: Specs, price and more

Oppo A15s Features, Specs

The Oppo A15s comes with a design similar to the Oppo A15, featuring a square-shaped rear camera module. The module houses three cameras (13-megapixel main, 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth) and LED flash. The front camera is configured at 8-megapixel. Also Read - Oppo Reno Pro+ to be launched with Snapdragon 865 & 50MP camera

The phone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable with the use of a memory card. The Oppo A15s is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. However, the device doesn’t support any fast charging tech, which is disappointing since rivals like the Realme C15 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 support some. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed, specs and price leaked

Additionally, the Oppo A15s comes features a fingerprint scanner at the back and comes in  Dynamic black, Fancy white, and Rainbow silver colour options.

Oppo A15s Price, Availability

The Oppo A15s comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,490 and will be up for grabs, starting December 21. It will be available via Amazon India and offline stores across the country.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a 5 per cent cashback on the use of  ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and Zest Money and the option to apply for no-cost EMI. There will also be an option to get zero down payment finance schemes on Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial, Home Credit, HDFC Consumer loan and ICICI Bank.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2020 5:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2020 6:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more
News
Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more
Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

Wearables

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

News

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

Periscope app will be discontinued by Twitter by March 31, 2020.

News

Periscope app will be discontinued by Twitter by March 31, 2020.

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

Periscope app will be discontinued by Twitter by March 31, 2020.

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

बैन के बावजूद PUBG Mobile का जलवा बरकरार, बना 2020 का सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाला गेम

Samsung के मंहगे स्मार्टफोन्स बिना खरीदे भी कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल, कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया रेंटल प्रोग्राम

Facebook ने TikTok की तरह Collab म्यूजिक ऐप किया लॉन्च, क्रिएट कर सकेंगे शॉर्ट वीडियो

PUBG Mobile India launch: फर्जी डाउनलोड लिंक्स से रहें सावधान, हो सकता है वायरस अटैक

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India
News
Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India
Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more
Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far
Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

News

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer
Periscope app will be discontinued by Twitter by March 31, 2020.

News

Periscope app will be discontinued by Twitter by March 31, 2020.

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers