OPPO A17k with 6.56-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 10,499: Details here

OPPO recently launched the low-end A17 smartphone to the Indian market and now the company has silently introduced its successor OPPO A17k in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top as well as 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Realme C35, Redmi A1+ as well as Moto E32. Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

OPPO A17k price and availability

The OPPO A17k costs Rs 10,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant and it is available in Gold as well as Navy Blue colours. The smartphone can be purchased from the brand’s website, and online as well as offline stores across the country. Also Read - Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor for smartphones; everything we know

OPPO A17k specifications

The smartphone features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. The phone supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate support and offers 600 nits of peak brightness. It runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. Compared to available A17, the A17k has less RAM, a lower resolution main rear camera, and no depth sensor. Under the hood, OPPO A17k is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It packs 3GB RAM along with 4GB virtual RAM technology. There is 64GB onboard storage expandable up to 1TB storage. Also Read - Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India: Price, features

On the back, the smartphone houses 8MP single camera. The front camera houses a 5MP sensor. The smartphone also comes with an IPX4 rating for basic splash resistance. The device draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Meanwhile, OPPO has slashed the prices of some of its popular budget and mid-range phones in India. These models include the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A77, and Oppo A55. With the new price cuts, these aforesaid models have become affordable.

Starting with the Oppo F21 Pro, the device has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The smartphone, which was selling for Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, is now available for Rs 21,999. The Oppo A77’s new price in the market is Rs 15,999. This is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo A55 is also available at a cheaper price of Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

All of these models are usually purchased by many in the budget and mid-range segment when buying an Oppo phone. It appears that the brand wants to push more phones and hence the price cut.