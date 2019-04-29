Oppo A1k with Helio P22 SoC launched in India, priced at Rs 8,490

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just launched its latest budget smartphone, the Oppo A1K in the Indian market. The India launch comes just about a week after Oppo launched the A1k in the Russian market. Taking a look at the specifications of the device, it looks like Oppo is planning to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 7, Realme C1, Realme 3 and more in the budget segment.

The information about the silent launch of the Oppo A1k was initially reported by IndiaShopps. As previously reported, the smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display along with HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and the usual water drop-styled notch. Looking inside the device, it is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Talking about the camera specifications of the device, Oppo has added a single camera sensor on the back with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. There is no dedicated fingerprint scanner on the device through the software does come with face unlock feature. Buyers will get Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box with the Oppo A1k. The device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery along with “2x Fast Charge”.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A1k comes with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE capable Dual nano-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot. The report also noted that the company has priced the device at a lower price point than what we saw during the Russia launch. This reduction is likely to ensure that the company is able to attract more potential customers in the price sensitive market.