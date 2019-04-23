comscore
Oppo A1k with 4,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC goes official: Price, specifications, features

The Oppo A1k smartphone has been launched in Russia. The device offers a 4,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

Just yesterday, Oppo launched its latest budget Oppo A5s smartphone in India. Now, Oppo A1k has been launched in the Russian market. The newly launched device offers a metallic texture at the back and flaunts the trendy teardrop-style display notch design. As for the pricing, the Oppo A1k is priced at RUB 9,990 (approximately Rs 10,500) for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.

The latest Oppo smartphone comes in only two color options, which includes Black and Red. At the moment, there is no information on the availability details of the Oppo A1k device. Furthermore, it is unknown whether the Chinese company will launch the A1k smartphone outside the Russian market.

Oppo A1k specifications, features

As for the specifications of the device, it will ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The wallet-friendly Oppo A1k is equipped with a 6.1-inch display with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution, and 87.43 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass for more durability. It comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood paired with IMG GE8320 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Additionally, the company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Oppo A1k is fuelled by a large enough 4,000mAh battery. In the camera department, Oppo has added a total of two cameras. At the back of the phone, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device features a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for capturing selfies and videos. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Oppo A5s with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

As mentioned, Oppo launched its A5s smartphone in India yesterday. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. At its core is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. You also get a dual camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It is kept alive by a 4,230mAh battery, and it runs ColorOS 5.2.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

