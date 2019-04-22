comscore
Oppo A1k with 4,000mAh battery to launch in India soon: Report

After launching the Oppo A5s, there could be another sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone launching in India called the Oppo A1k.

  • Published: April 22, 2019 9:10 AM IST
oppo-a1k-india-launch-poster-leak

Image Credit: 91Mobiles

Oppo recently launched the affordable A5s smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 9,990. Now, Oppo maybe planning on launching yet another affordable device in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, called A1k.

The folks at 91Mobiles have shared an alleged promotional poster of the Oppo A1k, which hints at an imminent launch. The poster is said to have been acquired from a retail chain, which means this could be an offline exclusive model. As seen in the poster, the smartphone features a dewdrop notch at the top of the display, and a single camera sensor at the back. It is also set to feature 32GB of internal memory, and a relatively big 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo A1k expected price, specifications, features

Though other details are scarce at the moment, the Oppo A1k recently passed the NBTC certification. The listing gave us a glimpse at some of the device’s specifications and features. In terms of dimensions, the device will measure 154.4×77.4×8.4mm. It will weigh 165 grams.

The device is expected to feature a display larger than 6-inches, and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. There is however no word yet on the presence of a microSD card slot to expand the 32GB internal storage.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

On the software front, the Oppo A1k is expected to run ColorOS 6.0 UI based on Android Pie operating system. As far as pricing is concerned, the device could be available for around RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,200) in China. Buyers will be able to choose between red and black color options.

As mentioned, Oppo recently launched the A5s smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 9,990. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable internal storage. Other features include dual-camera setup at the back consisting of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor embedded into the waterdrop notch. There is a 4,230mAh battery under the hood, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. On the software front, the device runs Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2019 9:10 AM IST

