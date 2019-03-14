Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo seems to be planning on launching a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. According to new information online, the company may launch its rumored Oppo A1K in the coming weeks. It looks like the device will come with a waterdrop notch display, and a single camera on the back. This comes days after it was revealed that Oppo was planning to launch its new smartphone lineup Reno in the Chinese market. As previously reported, the Reno lineup is aimed at attracting the youth in the Chinese market, something that Realme is already doing in India.

According to a report by MSP, the device is expected to run on MediaTek Helio P22 processor with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2GHz. The leaked specifications of the device indicate that A1K will 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The report indicates that Oppo will only launch one storage and RAM variant of the device. Taking the hardware into account, the device will be the first Oppo smartphone to sport an Helio P22 SoC. The leaked information states that the weight of the device will be 165 grams.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery out of the box with ColorOS 6 out of the box. Oppo has not confirmed what Android version ColorOS 6 will run but it is likely that it will be based on Android 9 Pie. The dimensions of the device, 154.4×77.4×8.4 mm indicate that the device will come with a screen that is close to 6-inches in size.

Oppo A1K will come in two colors including Red and Black. Beyond that, we are not aware of other specifications of the device though it is possible that the Oppo will also add support for a microSD card slot with up to 256GB in capacity. Given the specifications, it is likely that the device will compete with devices from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Google, and Honor.