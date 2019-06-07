Oppo launched the mid-range A1 smartphone last year in March, and now, it is reportedly working on its successor. Called Oppo A1s, the smartphone has reportedly cleared TKDN certification in Indonesia and EEC in Europe. The Oppo smartphone has also cleared Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Now, live photos of the alleged Oppo A1s have surfaced on Thai regulatory body NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission).

The live leaked photos offer a closer look at the smartphone design. We can see that the smartphone comes with a polycarbonate build. Up front, you have an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-style notch. The SIM card tray, and volume buttons are on the left, whereas the power button is on the right. For charging and data transfer, you have the microUSB port at the bottom. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for audio.

At the back, you have the dual camera modules along with an LED flash. However, there is no word on the camera resolution. And since it is a budget smartphone, there is no fingerprint scanner, and it will likely rely on face unlock.

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo A1s Bluetooth certification revealed that it could sport a 6.1-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, a MediaTek octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz is expected. Connectivity options such as Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 are also likely to be in tow. There is no word on the RAM and storage variants or operating system. However, considering the smartphone will launch soon, we can expect it to run Android Pie with ColorOS 6.

As of now, there are no official details related to the pricing and launch date of the Oppo A1s. However, considering the fact that it has cleared the necessary certifications, the official launch may not too far off. The smartphone could be priced in the Rs 10,500 to Rs 12,000 price range, just above the Oppo A1k.