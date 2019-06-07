comscore Oppo A1s leaked live images reveal design | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A1s leaked images reveal waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras
News

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras

News

The upcoming Oppo A1s has been leaked revealing its design. The smartphone is seen sporting dual rear cameras and a full-screen display with waterdrop notch.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 5:00 PM IST
oppo a1s leaked photos

Oppo launched the mid-range A1 smartphone last year in March, and now, it is reportedly working on its successor. Called Oppo A1s, the smartphone has reportedly cleared TKDN certification in Indonesia and EEC in Europe. The Oppo smartphone has also cleared Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Now, live photos of the alleged Oppo A1s have surfaced on Thai regulatory body NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission).

The live leaked photos offer a closer look at the smartphone design. We can see that the smartphone comes with a polycarbonate build. Up front, you have an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-style notch. The SIM card tray, and volume buttons are on the left, whereas the power button is on the right. For charging and data transfer, you have the microUSB port at the bottom. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for audio.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions: Rising to the occasion

Also Read

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions: Rising to the occasion

At the back, you have the dual camera modules along with an LED flash. However, there is no word on the camera resolution. And since it is a budget smartphone, there is no fingerprint scanner, and it will likely rely on face unlock.

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo A1s Bluetooth certification revealed that it could sport a 6.1-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, a MediaTek octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz is expected. Connectivity options such as Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 are also likely to be in tow. There is no word on the RAM and storage variants or operating system. However, considering the smartphone will launch soon, we can expect it to run Android Pie with ColorOS 6.

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed: All you need to know

Also Read

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed: All you need to know

As of now, there are no official details related to the pricing and launch date of the Oppo A1s. However, considering the fact that it has cleared the necessary certifications, the official launch may not too far off. The smartphone could be priced in the Rs 10,500 to Rs 12,000 price range, just above the Oppo A1k.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 5:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon
News
Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon
Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

News

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

News

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

Top Android One phones to buy in India

News

Top Android One phones to buy in India

Jio GigaFiber: New lower entry-cost offer under testing

News

Jio GigaFiber: New lower entry-cost offer under testing

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories

Facebook to re-think on policies around artistic nudity: Report

Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

News

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design
Top Android One phones to buy in India

News

Top Android One phones to buy in India
Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer: A look at the benefits

Deals

Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer: A look at the benefits
Google confirms about advanced backdoor Trojan on Android

News

Google confirms about advanced backdoor Trojan on Android
Moto Z2 Force receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Moto Z2 Force receives Android 9 Pie update

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M40 Leaks: लॉन्च से पहले सैमसंग Galaxy M40 की सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस आई सामने

Oraimo Airbuds Launched : भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Oraimo Airbuds, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

2019 में Realme ग्लोबली लॉन्च करेगी अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

आज से शुरू होगी Sony की सेल, PlayStation, कंसोल और गेम्स पर मिलेंगे ये शानदार ऑफर्स

Huawei Week Sale: 15 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Huawei के स्मार्टफोन, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

News

Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories
News
Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories
Facebook to re-think on policies around artistic nudity: Report

News

Facebook to re-think on policies around artistic nudity: Report
Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon

News

Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon
Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

News

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design
Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

News

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India