Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Oppo had launched the A31 earlier this year in February with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, but only the 4GB RAM was made available back then.

  Published: May 11, 2020 5:44 PM IST
Oppo A31

Oppo has finally started selling the 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo A31 in India. The smartphone sale has started from May 9, and the handset has been priced at Rs 14,990. Oppo had launched the smartphone earlier this year in February with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, but only the 4GB RAM was made available back then. The company had planned to sell the 6GB RAM variant in the second week of March, but unfortunately it got delayed due to COVD-19 pandemic. Also Read - Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 ‘Coming Soon’ to Amazon India; Notify Me landing pages up

Oppo A31 6GB: Price, availability and offers

As mentioned above, the Oppo A31 6GB variant will be available for Rs 14,990. Consumer will be able to buy it through select online and offline channels starting May 9. Oppo notes that there will be some cashback offers and EMI options. The company will provide an extended warranty offer to both 4GB & 6GB variant buyers. Under this offer, the warranty period will be extended by an additional 365 days after the original warranty period ends. It will offer technical and mechanical assistance free of cost during the extended warranty period. This extended warranty offer is only valid for purchases made until May 31 through the authorized offline and online stores. Also Read - April 2020 के टॉप 10 मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन: Oppo टॉप पर, Xiaomi का लिस्ट में सिर्फ 1 फोन

Oppo A31 features, specifications

Oppo A31 has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch at the front for an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via the microSD card slot. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie. Also Read - Oppo A92 launched with Snapdragon 665, 48MP camera; check details

It ships with ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. As mentioned before, you will also find an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and charges over the micro-USB port. Oppo is continuing to strengthen its budget and mid-range portfolio in emerging markets. The offline-first brand is gearing up for new challenges from brands like Xiaomi and Realme in emerging markets.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 5:44 PM IST

