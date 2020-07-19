comscore Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update | BGR India
Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

The Oppo A31 latest update brings security enhancements for the device. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: July 19, 2020 6:02 PM IST
Oppo A31 main

Photo: 91mobiles

Oppo is rolling out a new software update for its A31 2020 smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and overall system stability to the phone. The update is currently available to the devices only in India. Also Read - Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features

The Oppo A31 2020 update bumps up the software build version number to CPH2015_11_A.37, and its firmware size is about 5.62GB size. It is based on the latest Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.0 custom skin on top. The update does not bring any new features, GetDroidTips reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with June 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Oppo A72 5G specifications leaked, could launch soon

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Oppo is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in phases. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all A31 devices gradually. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. The update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. Also Read - Oppo launches A12s with MediaTek Helio P35, Android 9

As per the changelog, the Oppo A31 latest update has increased system security. According to Google’s Android bulletin, the month-old June 2020 security patch update fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these exploits could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Oppo A31 2020 features, specifications

The Oppo A31 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo A31 has a Mediatek Helio P35 SoC and PowerVR GPU. It also packs a 4,230 mAh battery with dual-sim support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2020 6:02 PM IST

