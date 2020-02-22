comscore Oppo A31 India launch expected next week: Check features, sale offers
Oppo A31 India launch expected next week: Check features, specifications

A leaked promo poster reveals that the Oppo A31 will be available in India with a 5 percent cashback offer. The launch event will reportedly take place next week.

  • Updated: February 22, 2020 5:11 PM IST
Oppo A31

The Oppo A31 recently made its debut in Indonesia. Now, the brand is all set to launch its Oppo A31 smartphone in India next week. While the company is yet to confirm the launch details, a fresh report claims that the Oppo A31 will be available in two colors – Fantasy White and Mystery Black. A leaked promo poster reveals that there will be two variants of the phone – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The poster has also revealed the Oppo A31 will be available in India with a 5 percent cashback offer. This offer will reportedly be valid on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank cards. Interested buyers will also be able to buy the Oppo A31 on EMIs using Bajaj Finserv cards and Home Credit. Additionally, Reliance Jio will offer data benefits of up to Rs 7,050 (or up to 3.1TB), 91Mobiles reports.

The smartphone is being offered in Indonesia in two colors: Mystery Black and Fantasy White. At the time of writing, Oppo has not offered any official word on the launch of this device globally. In terms of specifications, Oppo A31 has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch at the front for an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via the microSD card slot. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie. We would have liked to see ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. As mentioned before, you will also find an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and charges over the microUSB port. Oppo is continuing to strengthen its budget and mid-range portfolio in emerging markets. The offline-first brand is gearing up for new challenges from brands like Xiaomi and Realme in emerging markets. The Oppo A31 shows how it plans to counter these brands in markets like Indonesia.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2020 5:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2020 5:11 PM IST

