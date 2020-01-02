comscore Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification | BGR India
Oppo A31 key specifications leaked through FCC certification

Oppo will launch four variants of the Oppo A31, depending on the RAM and internal storage of the smartphone.

  Published: January 2, 2020 7:06 PM IST
Oppo A9 review 5

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Oppo seems to be preparing for the launch of the new Oppo A31 smartphone. The device has now been spotted on FCC for certification. Oppo is likely to launch the smartphone in the United States.

The listing identifies the handset under the code name CPH2015, for the certification process. According to the description of the device on FCC. Oppo will launch four variants of the Oppo A31, depending on the RAM and internal storage of the smartphone. The dimensions of the device comprise a 75.5mm width, 164mm height, and 173mm diagonally.

The FCC listing has also hinted at the possible design of the smartphone, along with some key specifications. According to the list, the device can feature a 4,100mAh battery with a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro-USB 2.0 port. The Oppo A31 smartphone will also have ColorOS 6.1.2 UI based on Android 10 or Android 9 Pie OS.

Oppo A31 expected design

According to the schematics, Oppo A31 could feature a triple camera setup on the back in a vertical layout, accompanied by an LED flash. The smartphone is also likely to have a single camera on the front with a waterdrop-like notch, GizmoChina reports.

The Oppo A31 will also sport a thin bezel on the bottom of the device along with a fingerprint scanner on the back. The right edge of the smartphone has a volume rocker and power button key, while the left side has a SIM card slot. The smartphone will also offer connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Oppo has not issued any official statement about the leaked device or revealed any additional information about it. However, considering the leak, it is likely that the company may launch the device in the coming months. The same Oppo phone with model number CPH2015 was earlier spotted on the database of Singapore’s IMDA and an Indonesian certification platform.

  Published Date: January 2, 2020 7:06 PM IST

