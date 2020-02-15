comscore Oppo A31 launched with triple rear cameras, 6.5-inch display | BGR India
Oppo A31 launched with triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch display: Price, Specifications

Oppo A31 is an entry-level smartphone from the company. It features a Helio P35 SoC and triple rear camera setup.

  Published: February 15, 2020 2:44 PM IST
Oppo A31

Oppo A31, the newest smartphone in Oppo’s A-series, is now official. The smartphone has been launched in the Indonesian market. As rumored before, the smartphone indeed comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Since the smartphone has gone official in Indonesia, we could see this come to India soon. The Chinese smartphone is hosting an event for Reno 3 Pro launch on March 2. We might see the A31 get launched alongside the device at that time.

Oppo A31 launch: Price, Specifications

Oppo A31 is priced at IDR 2,599,000 (around Rs 13,600) in Indonesia. It is already available for purchase via Oppo Indonesia and other local retailers in the country. The smartphone is being offered in two colors: Mystery Black and Fantasy White. At the time of writing, Oppo has not offered any official word on the launch of this device globally. In terms of specifications, Oppo A31 has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch at the front for an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via the microSD card slot. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie. We would have liked to see ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. As mentioned before, you will also find an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display; will support 65W SuperDart charge

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display; will support 65W SuperDart charge

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and charges over the microUSB port. Oppo is continuing to strengthen its budget and mid-range portfolio in emerging markets. The offline-first brand is gearing up for new challenges from brands like Xiaomi and Realme in emerging markets. The Oppo A31 shows how it plans to counter these brands in markets like Indonesia.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2020 2:44 PM IST

